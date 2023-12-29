West Australian Pace Bowlers Prepped to Shine on International Stage

The world of international cricket is set to be electrified by two West Australian pace bowlers, Lance Morris and Jhye Richardson. The two fast-paced players are poised to make their mark on the international stage, following in the footsteps of Australia’s current Test captain, Pat Cummins.

Lance Morris: The Next Big Name in Pace Bowling

After making his Test cricket debut at Perth Stadium, Lance Morris has quickly caught the attention of experts and fans alike. The 24-year-old is on the verge of a Test debut and has been tipped as the likely replacement for left-arm quick, Mitchell Starc. Morris’s impressive performance, which included bowling 17 overs and taking 2 wickets in the match, has put him on the radar for the upcoming summer season of international cricket.

Jhye Richardson: A Comeback Story

Meanwhile, Jhye Richardson is making a formidable return from injury. The 26-year-old pace bowler has demonstrated resilience and determination, showcasing exceptional form in domestic cricket. His performance has not gone unnoticed, with many anticipating his return to the international cricket scene this summer.

Subscribe to The West Australian for Exclusive Content

As these two players prepare for a potential summer of international cricket, readers of The West Australian can follow their journey and more. The publication offers a plethora of content for subscribers, including exclusive access to a Western Australian true crime series, podcasts, and in-depth commentary on news, politics, and current affairs. Subscribers also enjoy exclusive benefits such as news delivery, competitions, discounts, and a rewards program.