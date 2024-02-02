Wesley College, St John's College Reach Stalemate in CSSSA Football Competition Semifinal

In an adrenaline-fueled clash during the Central Secondary Schools Sports Association (CSSSA) Football Competition semifinals, Wesley College and St John's College (SJC) battled to a 1-1 deadlock at the Marion Jones Sporting Complex in Belize City. The game, held on Thursday, saw both teams showcasing electrifying football skills, leaving spectators at the edge of their seats.
Early Lead and Swift Retaliation
SJC took the reins early, with Avery Vassell piercing the net in the 32nd minute. However, the lead was ephemeral as Wesley College retaliated, with Carlos Lopez leveling the score in the 40th minute. This thrilling balance of power echoed their earlier encounter during the regular season which concluded in a 2-2 standoff.
Decisive Second Leg Looms
As the dust settled, the teams now prepare for the second leg of the semifinals on Saturday. With the stakes raised, a clear victor must emerge, necessitating extra time or a nail-biting penalty shootout if the scores remain tied.
Other Semifinal Showdowns
In another semifinal match, Gwen Lizarraga High School demonstrated their dominance, routing Sadie Vernon with a staggering 7-0 victory. The Girls Championship semifinals saw similar high-intensity clashes. Gwen Lizarraga High School triumphed over Saint Catherine Academy with a 6-2 score, while Wesley College overpowered Pallotti High School, concluding the match with an 8-1 victory.
The upcoming return legs on Saturday promise to be equally heart-stopping, with the possibility of the games extending into extra time or penalty shootouts to determine the finalists. The much-anticipated final and third-place games are scheduled for the following week, promising an unforgettable conclusion to this riveting championship.