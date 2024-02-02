Wesley College Dominates Pallotti High School in CSSSA Football Semifinals

In the high-stakes semi-finals of the Central Secondary Schools Sports Association (CSSSA) Football Competition, Wesley College emerged victorious with a remarkable 8-1 win over Pallotti High School. The match, held at the Marion Jones Sporting Complex in Belize City, saw a display of football prowess from Wesley College, particularly from the standout player, Kasmiere Mena.
Wesley College's Dominating Performance
Wesley College's domination of the match began with an extraordinary performance by Mena, who netted five of the eight goals at the 17th, 36th, 61st, 67th, and 70th minute. Mena's brilliant execution and control over the game were key in securing the victory for Wesley College. Zariah Gentle added to the tally with two goals, and Clayian Swazo brought in the eighth, rounding off the dominating performance.
Pallotti High School's Valiant Effort
Despite the formidable show from Wesley College, Pallotti High School's Jasha Bernardez managed to score a goal in the 74th minute, preventing a shutout for his team. While the goal couldn't overturn the match's outcome, it served as a testament to Pallotti's resilience and determination amidst a challenging game.
Looking Forward to the Return Match
Having beaten Pallotti 5-3 in a previous matchup during the regular season, Wesley College is now poised for the return match. The rematch, scheduled for Saturday at 11:00 am at the same venue, promises to be another thrilling encounter. Meanwhile, other playoff games of the CSSSA saw Gwen Lizarraga High School defeat St Catherine Academy 6-2 in the girls' semifinal and blank Sadie Vernon 7-0 in the boys' championship semifinal. Wesley College and St John's College had a draw of 1-1 in their match. The finals and third-place games of the CSSSA playoffs will unfold next week on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday.