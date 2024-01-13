Wesley Chiu Takes Commanding Lead at Canadian Men’s Figure Skating Championship

Eighteen-year-old Wesley Chiu, the rising star from Vancouver, has taken a commanding lead at the Canadian men’s figure skating championship in Calgary, following an awe-inspiring performance during the short program. The prodigious skater overcame a challenging warm-up to score a remarkable 88.98 points at the iconic WinSport Arena, outshining his competitors in the race for the coveted national title.

Unrivalled Performance

Chiu, who had previously secured bronze in 2022 and 2023, stood out from the crowd as he executed the only quad-triple combination and triple axel of the event. Such a display of technical prowess and athletic finesse in the face of mounting pressure underscored his readiness to seize the national title, which is now up for grabs following the retirement of two-time champion Keegan Messing.

High Stakes Competition

While Chiu’s performance was a dazzling display of his skill, he remains cautious and aware of the challenges ahead. Other notable competitors, including Roman Sadovsky, Conrad Orzel, and Stephen Gogolev, faced difficulties, ranking seventh, tenth, and thirteenth respectively, while Aleksa Rakic and Anthony Paradis are currently hot on Chiu’s heels, standing second and third.

Other Championships in Action

While the men’s championship is stealing the spotlight, other events are also in full swing. Madeline Schizas is leading the women’s category after the short program, while ice dance pair Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, making a comeback after Gilles’ cancer surgery, have taken the lead following the rhythm dance. The pairs’ championship remains a nail-biter, with Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps narrowly leading despite a fall in their short program.

The Canadian national championships will significantly influence Skate Canada’s team selection for the upcoming Four Continents championship in Shanghai and the world championship in Montreal. The event concluded on a high note, with Les Supremes from Montreal claiming the synchronized skating title, adding another feather to their cap.