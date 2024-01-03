Wenger Names Euro 2024 Favorites, Amid Germany’s Coalition Troubles and Economic Woes

Arsene Wenger, former Arsenal manager and present director for development at FIFA, has pinpointed France, England, and Portugal as the favorites for the Euro 2024 tournament. Speaking to the Sportbuzzer portal, Wenger acknowledged that while Germany might not be the outright favorites, they could play an intriguing role, particularly being the host nation. Wenger’s viewpoint comes despite Germany’s recent lackluster performance. He underscores the advantage of playing at home and suggests that this might be a pivotal factor for the German team. When delving into the potential outcomes of Euro 2024, Wenger’s insights mirror his vast experience in football, both from a managerial perspective and in his current role at FIFA, where he contributes to the global evolution of the sport.

Germany’s Coalition Challenges and Economic Stagnation

In other news, members of the Free Democrats, the smallest party in German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition, have voted to remain in the beleaguered government. This event highlights the difficulties of the three-party alliance. The non-binding ballot resulted in a narrow margin of 52.2% to 47.8% in favor of staying in the coalition. Party leaders have stressed the need for improvement and assertiveness within the coalition. Policy differences and a ruling by Germany’s highest court have compounded the challenges faced by the government.

Germany’s economy is staring at stagnation, and potential contraction in 2024. This is attributed to factors like inflation, escalating prices, a sluggish global economy, volatile energy prices, and ambitious green transformation plans. A court ruling dismissing the government’s reallocation of COVID-19 loans has stirred uncertainty and necessitated budget cuts. Economic forecasters project GDP growth of well below 1% for 2024, with some even anticipating shrinkage. The energy crisis and reliance on Russian gas are further undermining the economy.

Football Transfers and Asylum Policies

Meanwhile, Thilo Kehrer, a West Ham defender, is reportedly nearing a loan move to Ligue 1 side Monaco, aiming for a spot in Germany’s Euro 2024 squad. Despite a shortage of game time at West Ham, he has not played for the national side since June and faces a steep battle to make his way into contention. He is among several Hammers who could exit the club this month.

From 2024, Germany is poised to become less appealing for asylum-seekers, with plans for increased deportations, quicker asylum procedures, and reduced cash payouts. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has set the tone for immigration policy, with an emphasis on large-scale deportations for rejected asylum applicants. The Repatriation Improvement Act aims to heighten deportations, with changes including an end to pre-announcing deportations, extended asylum detention, and amplified police powers to search for those ordered to leave.

Upcoming Handball Championship

Finally, Germany is set to host the EHF European Men’s Handball Championship from 10-28 January across six modern venues. The German team, under the guidance of coach Alfred Gislason, aspires to win and qualify for the Olympic Games. The opening match between Germany and Switzerland will take place at the 54,000 seat Merkur Spiel Arena. Organizers have already sold 54,000 tickets and anticipate a significant fan turnout. Germany previously hosted the World Championship in 2017 and clinched gold. The tournament will also feature other formidable teams such as Denmark, France, Sweden, and Spain.