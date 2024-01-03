en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

Welsh Rugby Pays Tribute to Cross Keys RFC Manager, Mark Prangell

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:03 am EST
Welsh Rugby Pays Tribute to Cross Keys RFC Manager, Mark Prangell

The world of rugby in Wales is in mourning after the loss of a beloved figure. Mark Prangell, the club manager of Cross Keys RFC, passed away on December 29 after a short illness. His demise has left a significant void in the rugby community, with tributes flowing in from all corners of Welsh rugby in remembrance of a man who dedicated his life to the sport.

A Legacy Etched in the Field

Prangell began his association with Cross Keys RFC as a player, later transitioning to coaching the youth side. His journey at the club culminated in his appointment as team manager in 2007, a role he held until his untimely death. His impact stretched beyond Cross Keys RFC, resonating with many clubs within Gwent and beyond. The club, in its official statement, expressed that Prangell’s legacy was not just restricted to their club but extended to numerous other clubs.

Voices from the Rugby Community

Leading figures in Welsh rugby, including Cross Keys head coach Morgan Stoddart, former Keys centre Gareth Maule, broadcaster Phil Steele, and Cardiff Met head coach Ian Gardner, came forward to pay tribute to Prangell. They acknowledged his dedication to helping players and coaches reach their potential and lauded his contribution to the sport.

A Minute’s Silence: A Final Salute

As a mark of respect and to commemorate Prangell’s memory, a minute’s silence was observed before the Dragons’ New Year’s Day game against the Scarlets. The silence was also dedicated to former Wales captain Brian Price. The solemn moment served as a testament to the significant impact both men had on the sport and the people involved in it.

0
Obituary Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Agriculture Industry Stalwart Cliff Becker Passes Away: A Legacy Remembered

By Shivani Chauhan

James David Dill: A Life of Service, Dedication, and Love

By Ebenezer Mensah

Community Bids Farewell to 'Tooreen Tom', a Cherished Figure in Kilflynn

By BNN Correspondents

Fashion Industry Mourns as Designer Asim Jofa's Daughter Passes Away

By Rizwan Shah

Unnoticed Life Unearthed: Human Remains Found in Upstate New York Iden ...
@Crime · 48 mins
Unnoticed Life Unearthed: Human Remains Found in Upstate New York Iden ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Collision Claims Life of Cherished Local Artist in St Ives

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Collision Claims Life of Cherished Local Artist in St Ives
Remembering Charlotte Allshouse: A Pillar of Brookville Community

By Rizwan Shah

Remembering Charlotte Allshouse: A Pillar of Brookville Community
Idaho’s Radio Legend DJ Big Jack Armstrong Dies at 69

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Idaho's Radio Legend DJ Big Jack Armstrong Dies at 69
Bishop Ronald ‘Bong’ Lunas of Pagadian Dies After Heart Bypass Surgery

By BNN Correspondents

Bishop Ronald 'Bong' Lunas of Pagadian Dies After Heart Bypass Surgery
Latest Headlines
World News
CMI Orchards' Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Flavor Organics
17 seconds
CMI Orchards' Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Flavor Organics
Running for Health: Study Reveals Potential Benefits of Running
21 seconds
Running for Health: Study Reveals Potential Benefits of Running
First Babies of 2024: A Joyous Beginning at Montérégie-Ouest and Erie Shores HealthCare
34 seconds
First Babies of 2024: A Joyous Beginning at Montérégie-Ouest and Erie Shores HealthCare
Shreveport Battles to Maintain New Year's Resolutions: Wallethub Study
43 seconds
Shreveport Battles to Maintain New Year's Resolutions: Wallethub Study
Vericel CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: A Step Forward for Advanced Therapies
49 seconds
Vericel CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: A Step Forward for Advanced Therapies
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secures Ballot Spot in Utah for 2024 Presidential Election
2 mins
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secures Ballot Spot in Utah for 2024 Presidential Election
Paige Spiranac Unveils 2024 Resolutions: More Golf, Authenticity Online, and Personal Well-being
2 mins
Paige Spiranac Unveils 2024 Resolutions: More Golf, Authenticity Online, and Personal Well-being
Phetjeeja Eyes Title Unification Bout Against Janet Todd
2 mins
Phetjeeja Eyes Title Unification Bout Against Janet Todd
NBA Draft Spotlight: Tyon Grant-Foster's Road to Potential Stardom
2 mins
NBA Draft Spotlight: Tyon Grant-Foster's Road to Potential Stardom
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app