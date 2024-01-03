Welsh Rugby Pays Tribute to Cross Keys RFC Manager, Mark Prangell

The world of rugby in Wales is in mourning after the loss of a beloved figure. Mark Prangell, the club manager of Cross Keys RFC, passed away on December 29 after a short illness. His demise has left a significant void in the rugby community, with tributes flowing in from all corners of Welsh rugby in remembrance of a man who dedicated his life to the sport.

A Legacy Etched in the Field

Prangell began his association with Cross Keys RFC as a player, later transitioning to coaching the youth side. His journey at the club culminated in his appointment as team manager in 2007, a role he held until his untimely death. His impact stretched beyond Cross Keys RFC, resonating with many clubs within Gwent and beyond. The club, in its official statement, expressed that Prangell’s legacy was not just restricted to their club but extended to numerous other clubs.

Voices from the Rugby Community

Leading figures in Welsh rugby, including Cross Keys head coach Morgan Stoddart, former Keys centre Gareth Maule, broadcaster Phil Steele, and Cardiff Met head coach Ian Gardner, came forward to pay tribute to Prangell. They acknowledged his dedication to helping players and coaches reach their potential and lauded his contribution to the sport.

A Minute’s Silence: A Final Salute

As a mark of respect and to commemorate Prangell’s memory, a minute’s silence was observed before the Dragons’ New Year’s Day game against the Scarlets. The silence was also dedicated to former Wales captain Brian Price. The solemn moment served as a testament to the significant impact both men had on the sport and the people involved in it.