Welsh Government Holds Firm on Rugby Loan Interest Rate Amidst Growing Concerns

The Welsh Government has stood firm on its stance not to lower the interest rate of its £18 million loan to the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), despite rising concerns that the current rate exceeding 8% may pose a threat to the future of professional rugby in Wales. The loan, primarily issued to refinance a previous Covid-19 response loan from NatWest, is viewed as vital support for the WRU and the four regional rugby teams: Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys, and the Scarlets.

Subsidy Control Act Constraints

The Welsh Government has reasoned that a reduction in the interest rate could potentially infrace UK subsidy support rules as outlined in the Subsidy Control Act. These rules prohibit public bodies from providing financial aid below market rates. Although the loan to the WRU is technically a commercial loan and not a Covid response loan, it is regarded by the WRU and the regions as a crucial extension of the original Covid relief.

Loan Terms and Criticism

The Welsh Government, advised by the Development Bank of Wales, has set the loan’s interest rate at a margin of 3% over the Bank of England’s base rate, which is currently at 5.25%. This results in an interest rate of 8.25% for the regional teams. This starkly contrasts the favourable terms offered to English Premiership rugby clubs, who received Covid support loans at a fixed rate of 2%. Criticism has been levelled at the Welsh Government for ‘profiteering’ from the loan, but it maintains that any repayments will be reinvested into public services.

Future Discussions and Support Options

The Welsh Government has expressed readiness to discuss alternative support options with the WRU under its new chief executive, Abi Tierney. Additionally, the government has shortened the loan’s term to 2029, aligning it with the WRU’s lending facility with NatWest. It is important to note that the Welsh Government has previously provided £13.5 million in non-repayable grant support during the pandemic.