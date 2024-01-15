Wellington Cowboys Optimistic About Fielding an Under 18s Team in 2024

In the realm of rugby, the Wellington Cowboys, a local club, are brimming with optimism as they gear up to field an under 18s team in the Tom Nelson Premiership for the 2024 season. This is a bounce back from the previous year, when they were unable to assemble an underage team—a requirement to remain in the Western-wide competitions.

Renewed Hope and Confidence

The club’s confidence is not unfounded. It has initiated training sessions that are drawing robust interest from young players, signaling a promising outlook for the team’s formation. Alongside this surge of player interest, the Cowboys have also secured the services of a new coach: Michael Salalji. A recent transplant to the area due to family commitments, Salalji brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience that the club believes will be instrumental in steering the team to success.

A Focus on Legacy and Future

Wellington’s smaller population compared to nearby towns like Dubbo, Orange, or Bathurst has made the club’s focus on establishing a solid pathways system for local youth even more crucial. The Cowboys, renowned for their pride and emphasis on legacy, are relying heavily on family connections and club juniors. The strong performance of the club’s under 16s team in 2023, many of whom are expected to progress to the under 18s, have further bolstered the club’s confidence.

Anticipation for the New Season

While the fixtures for the four Western competitions have not yet been released, clubs are eagerly anticipating the first draft in the upcoming week. The Wellington Cowboys, with their new coach and committed young players, are ready to face the challenges of the new season, demonstrating strength in adversity and the unyielding spirit of sports.