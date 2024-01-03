Weighing the Pros and Cons of Multi-CDN Strategies for Large-scale Live Streaming

In a recent discussion at Streaming Media Connect 2023, Bob Hannent, Principal Architect at DAZN, and Mark de Jong, Chairman of the CDN Alliance, delved into the intricacies and considerations of employing a multi-Content Delivery Network (CDN) strategy for live streaming of large-scale events. With over 60% of larger providers depending on multi-CDNs, the duo underscored that such a strategy’s effectiveness hinges heavily on the type of programming and the size of the audience.

Single CDN vs Multi-CDN

Hannent explained how events with a smaller audience, such as competitive fishing or lumberjacking, might get by with a single CDN. However, broadcasting popular content like Italian football mandates a multi-CDN approach to grapple with the sheer scale. One of the unique challenges of live streaming, as Hannent pointed out, is that all viewers are simultaneously requesting the same content. This simultaneity creates inefficiencies and demands significantly more capacity throughout the supply chain than initially anticipated, which can necessitate over five times the expected capacity.

The Importance of Vendor Resilience

Additional emphasis was placed on vendor resilience owing to unpredictable factors such as software releases or other internet traffic that could impact bandwidth and geography. De Jong echoed this sentiment and added that using multiple CDNs ramps up the stress on the middle caching layer and origins. Hannent agreed, noting that origin caches needed to be larger to handle the increased demand brought on by a multi-CDN strategy.

The Drawbacks of Unnecessary Multi-CDN Strategies

Despite the apparent advantages, Hannent concluded by cautioning against the unnecessary application of multi-CDN strategies. An unneeded multi-CDN approach could introduce inefficiencies into the system, adding more layers of complexity than required. It’s crucial to strike a balance and understand when a multi-CDN strategy is beneficial and when a single CDN is sufficient.