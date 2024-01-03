en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Weighing the Pros and Cons of Multi-CDN Strategies for Large-scale Live Streaming

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:19 pm EST
Weighing the Pros and Cons of Multi-CDN Strategies for Large-scale Live Streaming

In a recent discussion at Streaming Media Connect 2023, Bob Hannent, Principal Architect at DAZN, and Mark de Jong, Chairman of the CDN Alliance, delved into the intricacies and considerations of employing a multi-Content Delivery Network (CDN) strategy for live streaming of large-scale events. With over 60% of larger providers depending on multi-CDNs, the duo underscored that such a strategy’s effectiveness hinges heavily on the type of programming and the size of the audience.

Single CDN vs Multi-CDN

Hannent explained how events with a smaller audience, such as competitive fishing or lumberjacking, might get by with a single CDN. However, broadcasting popular content like Italian football mandates a multi-CDN approach to grapple with the sheer scale. One of the unique challenges of live streaming, as Hannent pointed out, is that all viewers are simultaneously requesting the same content. This simultaneity creates inefficiencies and demands significantly more capacity throughout the supply chain than initially anticipated, which can necessitate over five times the expected capacity.

The Importance of Vendor Resilience

Additional emphasis was placed on vendor resilience owing to unpredictable factors such as software releases or other internet traffic that could impact bandwidth and geography. De Jong echoed this sentiment and added that using multiple CDNs ramps up the stress on the middle caching layer and origins. Hannent agreed, noting that origin caches needed to be larger to handle the increased demand brought on by a multi-CDN strategy.

The Drawbacks of Unnecessary Multi-CDN Strategies

Despite the apparent advantages, Hannent concluded by cautioning against the unnecessary application of multi-CDN strategies. An unneeded multi-CDN approach could introduce inefficiencies into the system, adding more layers of complexity than required. It’s crucial to strike a balance and understand when a multi-CDN strategy is beneficial and when a single CDN is sufficient.

0
Business Science & Technology Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
45 seconds ago
New Balance Expands GORE-TEX 2002R Sneakers Lineup: A Fusion of Style and Comfort
In a move to maintain the momentum generated by the success of previous releases, New Balance has broadened its selection of GORE-TEX 2002R sneakers as part of its 2023 lineup. With a blend of collaborations and inline models, the brand aims to keep the interest of sneaker enthusiasts piqued. New Balance’s GORE-TEX 2002R Sneaker: A
New Balance Expands GORE-TEX 2002R Sneakers Lineup: A Fusion of Style and Comfort
Mexico's Securities Market Reform: A Catalyst for SMEs and Financial Dynamism
2 mins ago
Mexico's Securities Market Reform: A Catalyst for SMEs and Financial Dynamism
Park Aerospace Corp Braces for Q3 Results Amid Challenges: An Analysis
3 mins ago
Park Aerospace Corp Braces for Q3 Results Amid Challenges: An Analysis
Michael Dell to Participate in Bernstein-Hosted Fireside Chat
57 seconds ago
Michael Dell to Participate in Bernstein-Hosted Fireside Chat
Arcus Biosciences Inc Witnesses Stock Price Surge with a Positive Outlook
59 seconds ago
Arcus Biosciences Inc Witnesses Stock Price Surge with a Positive Outlook
Federal Reserve Eyes Potential Rate Cuts Amid Economic Uncertainties
1 min ago
Federal Reserve Eyes Potential Rate Cuts Amid Economic Uncertainties
Latest Headlines
World News
Erickson Lubin: From Defeat to Redemption, Aiming for Charlo Rematch
29 seconds
Erickson Lubin: From Defeat to Redemption, Aiming for Charlo Rematch
Tyleik Williams Announces Return to Ohio State for 2024 Season
32 seconds
Tyleik Williams Announces Return to Ohio State for 2024 Season
DRC Group of Experts Submit Midterm Report Amid Changes in Peacekeeping Forces and Election Results
36 seconds
DRC Group of Experts Submit Midterm Report Amid Changes in Peacekeeping Forces and Election Results
New Balance Expands GORE-TEX 2002R Sneakers Lineup: A Fusion of Style and Comfort
45 seconds
New Balance Expands GORE-TEX 2002R Sneakers Lineup: A Fusion of Style and Comfort
Ellie Roebuck's Future at Manchester City: A Career in Limbo
2 mins
Ellie Roebuck's Future at Manchester City: A Career in Limbo
Edo State Deputy Governor: Ready to Lead
2 mins
Edo State Deputy Governor: Ready to Lead
Edmonton Remand Centre Reports 11th Fatality in 2023 Amidst Concerns of Systemic Failings
2 mins
Edmonton Remand Centre Reports 11th Fatality in 2023 Amidst Concerns of Systemic Failings
Cleaner LPG Cookstoves Fail to Reduce Childhood Stunting, Study Finds
2 mins
Cleaner LPG Cookstoves Fail to Reduce Childhood Stunting, Study Finds
Josh Jeffries: From Saints' Academy to Worthing FC
3 mins
Josh Jeffries: From Saints' Academy to Worthing FC
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
50 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app