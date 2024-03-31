Wei Chuan Dragons Clinch Victory in CPBL Season Opener at Taipei Dome, Setting Records

The opening game of Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) 35th season saw the Wei Chuan Dragons triumph over the Rakuten Monkeys with a close 3-2 score in Taipei. This landmark event not only inaugurated the Taipei Dome's role in the CPBL but also attracted an unprecedented crowd, marking a historic day for the league and its fans.

Historic Venue, Historic Victory

On a vibrant Saturday, the Dragons and Monkeys clashed in what would become a memorable game for several reasons. Firstly, the match drew 28,618 spectators, breaking the previous record and showcasing the growing popularity of baseball in Taiwan. The Taipei Dome, having opened its doors in November 2023, offered a state-of-the-art venue for this celebrated occasion. Dragons' pitcher Hsu Jo-hsi, only 23, led his team with a remarkable performance, setting personal and league milestones in the process. His achievements included throwing the first pitch and securing the first win in the Dome's CPBL history.

Milestones and Farewells

Aside from the game's thrilling moments and the Dragons' victory, the event was notable for marking the end of umpire Su Chien-wen's distinguished career. Su, who had been a part of the CPBL since 1992, officiated his 3,318th and final game. His retirement adds a layer of historical significance to an already memorable game. Additionally, the game witnessed the first hit, strikeout, and run in the Taipei Dome's CPBL history, adding to the venue's burgeoning legacy.

Looking Forward

The successful kick-off to the CPBL season at the Taipei Dome not only reflects the league's evolution but also hints at the potential for more record-breaking moments in the future. As the CPBL continues to grow in popularity and stature, games like these serve as milestones that celebrate the sport's rich history and bright future in Taiwan. With 35 games scheduled to be held at the Dome this season, fans and players alike can look forward to more excitement and perhaps more records to be broken.

This opening game between the Wei Chuan Dragons and the Rakuten Monkeys was more than just a win or a loss; it was a testament to the enduring spirit of baseball in Taiwan. As the CPBL embarks on its 35th season, this memorable match at the Taipei Dome symbolizes the league's past achievements and its aspirations for the future.