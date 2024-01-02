en English
Sports

Weekly Golf Events TV Schedule Unveiled: QR Codes Enhance Viewing Experience

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:38 pm EST
Weekly Golf Events TV Schedule Unveiled: QR Codes Enhance Viewing Experience

The weekly television schedule for golf events has been unveiled, offering spectators a plethora of live streams and televised coverage across platforms such as Golf Channel, NBC, and Peacock. All timings for the broadcasts are provided in Eastern Time (ET), allowing viewers across time zones to adjust their schedules accordingly.

A Glance at the Streams

The schedule comprises both live streams and tape-delayed events, ensuring fans don’t miss a single swing. The updates to the streams will be made available as they happen, keeping viewers abreast of any changes or additions. The digital and TV coverage from Golf Channel and NBC Sports will also feature QR codes, a novel approach to enhancing user experience.

QR Codes: A Gateway to Golf

In the age of technology, these QR codes serve as direct portals to the golfing world. Viewers can simply use their mobile device’s camera app to scan these codes when they appear on the screen. Scanning a QR code will transport the viewer to a webpage with the weekly golf TV schedule, or to the live stream being advertised during the coverage.

2024 PGA Tour: A Sneak Peek

As the 2024 PGA Tour kicks off, the schedule offers a glimpse into the upcoming tournaments. The Sentry stands as the first event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, set to be played at Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii. The tournament features four days of play with no cut made after 36 holes. It promises exhilarating action with players like Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth, and more. Golf Channel’s coverage window will be from 6-10 p.m. Eastern on the first two days and from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, all four days of the event will stream live through PGA Tour Live with ESPN+, available on their website and the ESPN app.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

