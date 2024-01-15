en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Weekend Sports Roundup: Manchester City Closes in, Djokovic Defends Title

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
Weekend Sports Roundup: Manchester City Closes in, Djokovic Defends Title

In a thrilling weekend of sports, Manchester City notched a significant 3-2 victory against Newcastle in the Premier League, diminishing Liverpool’s lead to a mere two points. Kevin De Bruyne, with a crucial goal and assist, played a pivotal role in securing the win. Meanwhile, Manchester United and Tottenham provided a nail-biting spectacle at Old Trafford, playing to a 2-2 draw and further stirring the Premier League pot.

City’s Comeback Victory

In a display of champion spirit, Manchester City achieved a stunning comeback to defeat Newcastle United at St James Park. The game saw Oscar Bobb score an injury time winner, securing all three points for Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne marked his first goal of the season and also assisted Bobb’s winner. This victory underscored the team’s determination to defend their title in the face of adversity.

Haaland’s Absence and City’s Response

News that star striker Erling Haaland would miss games against Tottenham and Burnley heightened the stakes. However, the team responded with grit, closing the gap on Liverpool to four points in the Premier League. Julian Alvarez is anticipated to step in as City’s centre forward for at least two more games. While Kyle Walker’s form has dipped, Jeremy Doku made a comeback, impressing with his direct style and intelligent positioning.

Weekend Sports Highlights

The weekend wasn’t just about football. In tennis, Novak Djokovic began his Australian Open title defense with a hard-fought victory in Melbourne. Over in the snooker world, Ronnie O’Sullivan triumphed over Ali Carter with a 10-7 scoreline, earning his eighth Masters title and setting a new record. These events added vibrant strokes to the weekend’s sports canvas, illuminating the relentless spirit of competition and the remarkable achievements of athletes.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
38 seconds ago
Youthful Tenacity Shines at China's 14th National Winter Games
At China’s 14th National Winter Games, a story of youthful tenacity unfolded on the snow-covered slopes. Zhao Yujun, a 12-year-old skier from Inner Mongolia, displayed extraordinary determination, helping his team clinch a second-place finish in the men’s 4x1500m cross-country skiing team relay. Zhao’s performance was particularly noteworthy in the final leg, where he surpassed two
Youthful Tenacity Shines at China's 14th National Winter Games
Palestinian Karate Prodigy Nagham Abu Samrah Succumbs to Strike Injuries Amidst Global Sports Updates
28 mins ago
Palestinian Karate Prodigy Nagham Abu Samrah Succumbs to Strike Injuries Amidst Global Sports Updates
Green Bay Packers Make History with Playoff Victory Over Dallas Cowboys
32 mins ago
Green Bay Packers Make History with Playoff Victory Over Dallas Cowboys
Rising Cardinals Stars on Navigating the Leap to Majors: A Close Look at the Journey of Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn
57 seconds ago
Rising Cardinals Stars on Navigating the Leap to Majors: A Close Look at the Journey of Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
25 mins ago
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
26 mins ago
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
Latest Headlines
World News
Youthful Tenacity Shines at China's 14th National Winter Games
38 seconds
Youthful Tenacity Shines at China's 14th National Winter Games
Irish MEP Claire Daly Critiques EU's Support for Israel, Revisits Ukraine Conflict
52 seconds
Irish MEP Claire Daly Critiques EU's Support for Israel, Revisits Ukraine Conflict
Rising Cardinals Stars on Navigating the Leap to Majors: A Close Look at the Journey of Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn
57 seconds
Rising Cardinals Stars on Navigating the Leap to Majors: A Close Look at the Journey of Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn
The Dutch Village and the Far-Right Surge: A Reflection of Europe's Political Shift
58 seconds
The Dutch Village and the Far-Right Surge: A Reflection of Europe's Political Shift
Northern Ireland Abandons Controversial A-level Algorithm Amidst Backlash
1 min
Northern Ireland Abandons Controversial A-level Algorithm Amidst Backlash
Missouri Grapples with Rising COVID-19 Cases as Virus Becomes 'New Normal'
1 min
Missouri Grapples with Rising COVID-19 Cases as Virus Becomes 'New Normal'
'Shot Dead: The Movie' - A Haunting Exploration of COVID-19 Vaccine-Related Deaths
1 min
'Shot Dead: The Movie' - A Haunting Exploration of COVID-19 Vaccine-Related Deaths
Morgen Komichi Warned by MDC for Misrepresentation of Leadership Role
1 min
Morgen Komichi Warned by MDC for Misrepresentation of Leadership Role
The Transformative Power of Positive Language in Dementia Care
3 mins
The Transformative Power of Positive Language in Dementia Care
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
1 hour
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app