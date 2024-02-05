Weekend of Racing: Xtravaganza and Speedweeks Draw Crowds and Headlines

The thrill of the race, the roar of the engines, the camaraderie among fans and racers alike; all were palpable at two significant racing events this past weekend: Racing Xtravaganza in Pennsylvania and Speedweeks in Florida. Both these events played host to a plethora of race enthusiasts and competitors, each with its unique allure and racing narratives.

Racing Xtravaganza: A Celebration of Speed and Skill

At the York Expo Center, Racing Xtravaganza attracted a substantial crowd, eager to witness over 100 race cars and a variety of racing displays. Former racer Van May emerged as a notable figure, presenting an award-winning display that included his self-built 1 of 1 sprint car and a meticulously reconstructed tow rig, a tribute to the one he used in the 1970s. The event was not only a showcase of speed and engineering but also a testament to the rich history and evolution of racing.

Local Tracks Unite Against Tire Softening

Besides the visual spectacle, Racing Xtravaganza also served as a platform for local racing news. A significant development was the announcement of a working agreement among four local tracks, namely Williams Grove, Lincoln, Port Royal, and BAPS Motor Speedways, to combat the issue of tire softening in sprint car races. This agreement includes tire testing and potential penalties for non-compliance, such as fines and suspensions. Interestingly, the collected fine money will be directed towards the York County Racing Club's Injured Driver's Fund and the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing, thus aligning punitive measures with community support.

Speedweeks in Florida: A Testament to Racing Spirit

Meanwhile, in Hendry County, Florida, Speedweeks saw local racers compete in 360 sprint car and wingless 600cc micro sprint events. Racers Davie Franek and Cole Dewease claimed victories, adding another feather in their racing caps. Additionally, several drivers are venturing into the 410 sprint car ranks this season, some full-time, others dividing their time with previous classes. This transition reflects the dynamic nature of the racing world, where racers continually push their limits, seeking new challenges and higher speeds.