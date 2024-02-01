Weekend Full of Sports, Music, and Mardi Gras: Mobile, Alabama Gears Up

As the calendar flips over to February, Mobile, Alabama, and its nearby locales are bracing themselves for a whirlwind of activities from the 2nd to the 4th. The bustling weekend lineup features a variety of events, from football to ballet, promising something for everyone.

A Weekend of Sports and Celebration

The Senior Bowl, where college football's top upperclassmen display their skills for scouts, is a major highlight. The excitement begins on Friday with the Mardi Gras Player Parade, a festive procession that sets the tone for the weekend's sporting events. Saturday is game day, promising a day filled with thrilling football action and a post-game performance by Counting Crows. The free concert, scheduled for the Mardi Gras Square in Downtown Mobile, will provide an unforgettable soundtrack to an already exhilarating day.

More Than Just Football

But the weekend isn't just about football. The Pensacola Ice Flyers are marking their 15th anniversary with a special offer – $5 tickets for their game against the Birmingham Bulls on Friday. For those who prefer the arts, the Mobile Opera and Classical Ballet of Mobile are staging Giacomo Puccini's 'Le Villi' at the Murphy High School Auditorium on Saturday, with tickets starting at just $10.

Local Celebrations and the Carnival Season

On Sunday, the Malbis Winter Market opens its doors at the Historic Malbis Nursery. This free event features local vendors and food trucks, offering a chance to sample local fare and shop for unique wares. And for those who love a great parade, the carnival season is in full swing with multiple Mardi Gras parades scheduled throughout the weekend. The Order of Polka Dots, Order of Inca, Apollo's Mystic Ladies, and several other groups will be marching, culminating on Sunday with the Krewe de la Kids of Heron Lakes and the Neptune's Daughters and the Order of Isis parades.

All in all, Mobile and its surrounding areas are all set for a weekend packed with a variety of events, bringing together sports, arts, and local celebrations in a vibrant display of community spirit.