Sports

Week 18 NFL: Colts Vs. Texans Showdown Carries Playoff Implications and Prop Bets

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:22 am EST
Week 18 NFL: Colts Vs. Texans Showdown Carries Playoff Implications and Prop Bets

In the highly anticipated Week 18 NFL game, the Indianapolis Colts are set to face the Houston Texans in a matchup that carries significant playoff implications. The encounter, scheduled for Saturday, 8:15 PM ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, will be broadcast live on ABC/ESPN. The spotlight, however, is on Colts player Kylen Granson, whose performance could make or break many player prop bets.

Granson’s Prop Bet in Focus

The player prop for Granson’s receiving yards is set at over 23.5 with odds provided by BetMGM. Currently, Granson is averaging 24.6 receiving yards per game this season, which is marginally above the prop bet line. He has managed to exceed 23.5 receiving yards in five out of 14 games and scored a touchdown in one game, demonstrating his potential to sway the betting odds.

Colts Vs. Texans: A Statistical Overview

The Colts’ passing game is ranked 20th in the NFL, with an average of 220.8 passing yards per game. In comparison, the Texans’ pass defense is ranked 25th, allowing 240.4 yards per game. On the ground, the Colts are holding a decent 13th spot with 114.5 rushing yards per game. Defensively, they rank poorly at 27th, conceding an average of 127.8 rushing yards per game. In terms of overall performance, the Colts are sitting at 16th in offensive yards per play and 15th in defensive yards allowed per play.

High Stakes for Both Teams

Both the Texans and Colts, standing at 9-7, have a lot riding on this game. With the winner securing a playoff spot and possibly the division crown, the upcoming matchup is set to be a thrilling encounter. The teams’ quarterbacks, rookies C.J. Stroud and Gardner Minshew, will be playing in the biggest game of their careers so far. Despite the stakes, both teams are relatively healthy going into the game, setting the stage for an intense showdown.

As the clock ticks down to the kick-off, the anticipation builds. Will Granson’s performance sway the prop bets? Will the Colts’ home advantage tip the scales, or will the Texans’ C.J. Stroud turn the tables? Only time will tell.

Salman Khan

