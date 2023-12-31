en English
Football

Week 17 NFL Update: A Rollercoaster for Fantasy Football Players

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 1:07 pm EST
Week 17 NFL Update: A Rollercoaster for Fantasy Football Players

The final week of the year 2023 brings some unexpected twists and turns for fantasy football players as we head into Week 17 of the football season. Significant changes are seen on the field, particularly in the availability of wide receivers. The news will leave fantasy managers scrambling for last-minute adjustments to their lineups.

Key Players Out Due to Injuries

Keenan Allen and Jaylen Waddle are confirmed to be unavailable due to injuries. These absences come as a blow to the teams and fantasy managers alike, considering the stellar performances these receivers have put up throughout the season. Additionally, Courtland Sutton, Joshua Palmer, and Marquise Brown will also be absent due to concussions and other injuries, further shaking up the playing field.

Uncertainty Surrounding Ja’Marr Chase

There’s some hope for Ja’Marr Chase, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. He may still play if he passes pre-game warm-ups. The decision on his participation will be made late, as the Bengals’ game is scheduled for a 4:25 PM start. This uncertainty stems from the nature of Chase’s injury and the variable of Jake Browning being the quarterback. Fantasy managers are advised to have backup options like Jayden Reed or Jordan Addison ready in case Chase is unable to play.

Expected Players on Field

On a positive note, receivers like Jordan Addison, DK Metcalf, Puka Nacua, Michael Pittman, and Jayden Reed, who were questionable, are expected to play. This news should offer some relief to the fantasy managers and fans who were on edge about their participation.

The content also provides rankings for wide receivers in Week 17 for PPR leagues, which is crucial for fantasy football players making last-minute lineup decisions. The regular season’s closing week is indeed heating up, making the playoff race even more intense.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

