Weber State Wildcats to Take on South Dakota State Jackrabbits: A College Basketball Showdown

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:58 pm EST
Weber State Wildcats to Take on South Dakota State Jackrabbits: A College Basketball Showdown

It is set to be a thrilling college basketball face-off as the Weber State Wildcats welcome the South Dakota State Jackrabbits to the Dee Events Center on January 3, 2024. The Wildcats, currently standing tall with a record of 9-4, are riding a four-game winning streak and are the favorites, tipped to win by a margin of 7.5 points. On the other side, the Jackrabbits bear a 7-7 record, navigating an even path this season.

Wildcats Vs. Jackrabbits: A Statistical Standoff

The betting odds and trends paint an intriguing picture. Weber State has been performing well against the spread this season, especially when favored by 7.5 points or more. But the Jackrabbits seem to have hit a rough patch, struggling against the spread when playing as underdogs of 7.5 points or more.

Moving beyond the odds, a glance at the averages reveals that the combined average points per game for both these teams is 151.6, significantly higher than the over/under set for the game at 140.5 points. However, when we consider the average points allowed by both teams to their opponents—130.6 per game—it suggests a potential for a lower-scoring contest.

Players to Watch: Jones and Mayo

As the teams lock horns, all eyes will be on Dillon Jones from Weber State and Zeke Mayo from South Dakota State. Jones, the Big Sky Conference Player of the Week, leads the Big Sky in points, rebounds, and assists. Mayo, on the other hand, has been consistently delivering strong performances for the Jackrabbits, averaging 17.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

Game Day Dynamics

Weber State, boasting a perfect 6-0 in home games, has the home court advantage and will aim to extend their winning streak. They rank fifth in the Big Sky in rebounding and have a field goal percentage of 46.6% this season. South Dakota State, with a 1-1 record on the road, will look to disrupt the host’s rhythm. They rank fourth in the Summit League in rebounding and have been successful in limiting their opponents to a 40.5% shooting average.

As the countdown to the game begins, the stakes are high, the energy is electric, and the stage is set for an exciting college basketball showdown.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

