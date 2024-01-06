Weber State Wildcats to Face UMKC Kangaroos in NCAA Women’s Basketball Showdown

In a much-anticipated NCAA women’s basketball game, the Weber State Wildcats take on the UMKC Kangaroos, at the Dee Events Center this Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 2:00 PM ET. A game that promises a thrilling clash between two teams with starkly contrasting recent results.

Wildcats vs Kangaroos: A Tale of Two Teams

The Weber State Wildcats, currently holding a 3-11 record, will be looking to bounce back from their recent loss to Montana State, where they fell short with a score of 57-43. Their performance in the previous game was largely carried by Laura Taylor and Kaiija Lesane, who would undoubtedly be key players to watch in the upcoming match.

Contrarily, the UMKC Kangaroos, with an 8-8 record, are entering the court off the back of a convincing victory against Portland State, winning by a hefty margin with a score of 75-56. Emani Bennett and Ifunanya Nwachukwu, who were the top scorers in the last game, are expected to be key contributors in the upcoming face-off.

Game Broadcast and Betting Trends

The game will be widely accessible via a live broadcast on ESPN+, and for fans preferring the convenience of streaming, the match can also be accessed on Fubo. Betting trends reveal an interesting pattern: Weber State has a 4-6-0 record against the spread, whereas UMKC has a 4-5-0 record against the spread. As of now, there is no established betting line for the upcoming match.

Players to Watch

Both teams have players who can turn the tide in their favor. For the Weber State Wildcats, all eyes will be on Jadyn Matthews and Daryn Hickok, who have consistently demonstrated their ability to make critical plays. Meanwhile, for the UMKC Kangaroos, Dom Phillips and Nariyah Simmons are expected to be the main attractions, with their performances likely to have a significant impact on the match’s outcome.