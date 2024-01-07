en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Weber State Clinches Victory over Oral Roberts in a Tightly Fought Basketball Game

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:18 pm EST
Weber State Clinches Victory over Oral Roberts in a Tightly Fought Basketball Game

In a thrilling game of basketball prowess, Weber State emerged victorious in a nail-biting game against Oral Roberts, marking their sixth consecutive win. With a final scoreline of 83-78, the game was a spectacle of skilled shooting and strategic play, keeping the spectators on the edge of their seats.

Unyielding Performance by Weber State

Weber State players showcased an impressive efficiency with a field goal (FG) percentage of .558 and a free-throw (FT) percentage of .826. From the three-point line, they made 6 out of 19 attempts. The game saw exemplary performances by Koehler, who made half of his eight three-point shots, and Jones. The team’s game strategy reflected in their low turnover rate, with only 9 turnovers throughout the game and 4 successful steals.

Oral Roberts’ Valiant Effort

On the other side, Oral Roberts, despite the loss, put forth a commendable effort. They recorded a field goal percentage of .500 and a free-throw percentage of .800. They managed to make 8 successful shots out of 21 attempts from the three-point line. McBride shone for Oral Roberts, sinking 4 three-pointers. They recorded a total of 7 turnovers and made 5 steals.

Crowd Attendance and Local News

The basketball game was widely attended with 5,557 spectators filling up almost half of the arena capacity of 11,300. The local news also reported concerns about a homeless encampment, property developments, and various criminal charges in the La Crosse area. Additionally, Wisconsin men’s basketball viewing information, a demolition of a former hotel for a Kwik Trip expansion, and a fire in Sparta causing significant damage were among the news briefs.

0
Local News Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Local News

See more
5 mins ago
Rumpus Artisan Burgers Eyes Former Bank Building for Expansion in Slaithwaite
In a classic tale of evolution, the small village of Slaithwaite is witnessing the transformation of its former financial institution, Lloyds Bank, into a potential hub of culinary delight. Rumpus Artisan Burgers, a local business known for its commitment to locally sourced produce and self-sustained beef farm, has unveiled ambitious plans for the expansion of
Rumpus Artisan Burgers Eyes Former Bank Building for Expansion in Slaithwaite
Alaska Airlines Grounds Boeing Max 9 Fleet after Mid-Air Incident; Stockton University's Basketball Teams Taste Victory
3 hours ago
Alaska Airlines Grounds Boeing Max 9 Fleet after Mid-Air Incident; Stockton University's Basketball Teams Taste Victory
Wheelchair-Bound Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Tucson: A Grim Reminder of Road Safety
3 hours ago
Wheelchair-Bound Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Tucson: A Grim Reminder of Road Safety
Innovative Housing Proposal in Queens View Under Review
25 mins ago
Innovative Housing Proposal in Queens View Under Review
High School Boys' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Games
1 hour ago
High School Boys' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Games
East London Boroughs Anticipate Changes: Regeneration Projects and Community Developments in 2024
2 hours ago
East London Boroughs Anticipate Changes: Regeneration Projects and Community Developments in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Indiana Triumphs Over Ohio State in a Closely Contested Basketball Game
18 seconds
Indiana Triumphs Over Ohio State in a Closely Contested Basketball Game
Young Fan Shines with Knowledge of Dayton Flyers; Team's Current Season and Future Explored
21 seconds
Young Fan Shines with Knowledge of Dayton Flyers; Team's Current Season and Future Explored
High School Boys' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Tribulations
54 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Tribulations
Mountain View Wrestling Team Makes a Comeback at Gary Daum Invitational
1 min
Mountain View Wrestling Team Makes a Comeback at Gary Daum Invitational
Weber State Wildcats Triumph Over Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in College Basketball Showdown
1 min
Weber State Wildcats Triumph Over Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in College Basketball Showdown
Global Discontent Towards Israel: A Breeding Ground for Terrorism?
3 mins
Global Discontent Towards Israel: A Breeding Ground for Terrorism?
Lincoln City Foundation Engages Care Home Residents with Physical Activities
3 mins
Lincoln City Foundation Engages Care Home Residents with Physical Activities
UIC Flames Triumph over Valparaiso Beacons in Missouri Valley Conference Game
4 mins
UIC Flames Triumph over Valparaiso Beacons in Missouri Valley Conference Game
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
4 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
4 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
2 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
10 hours
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
11 hours
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app