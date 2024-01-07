Weber State Clinches Victory over Oral Roberts in a Tightly Fought Basketball Game

In a thrilling game of basketball prowess, Weber State emerged victorious in a nail-biting game against Oral Roberts, marking their sixth consecutive win. With a final scoreline of 83-78, the game was a spectacle of skilled shooting and strategic play, keeping the spectators on the edge of their seats.

Unyielding Performance by Weber State

Weber State players showcased an impressive efficiency with a field goal (FG) percentage of .558 and a free-throw (FT) percentage of .826. From the three-point line, they made 6 out of 19 attempts. The game saw exemplary performances by Koehler, who made half of his eight three-point shots, and Jones. The team’s game strategy reflected in their low turnover rate, with only 9 turnovers throughout the game and 4 successful steals.

Oral Roberts’ Valiant Effort

On the other side, Oral Roberts, despite the loss, put forth a commendable effort. They recorded a field goal percentage of .500 and a free-throw percentage of .800. They managed to make 8 successful shots out of 21 attempts from the three-point line. McBride shone for Oral Roberts, sinking 4 three-pointers. They recorded a total of 7 turnovers and made 5 steals.

The basketball game was widely attended with 5,557 spectators filling up almost half of the arena capacity of 11,300.