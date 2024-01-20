Weatherford Lady Kangaroos Achieve Season's 15th Victory, Marking a Seven-Season High

The city of Weatherford witnessed a historic moment as its Lady Kangaroos basketball team recorded their 15th victory of the season. The team triumphed over Paschal Lady Panthers with a final score of 50-37. This is the first time in the past seven seasons that the Lady Roos have reached this remarkable milestone.

Advertisment

A Dominant Third Quarter

The turning point of the game was undoubtedly in the third quarter when the Lady Roos completely outclassed the Lady Panthers, outscoring them 14-4. The team's aggressive play and tactical superiority during this quarter laid the foundation for their eventual victory.

Individual Brilliance Shines Through

Advertisment

Junior guard Landrie Polk played a pivotal role in Weatherford's win, initiating the attack by breaking a tie in the first quarter with an impressive three-pointer. She continued to maintain her momentum throughout the game, finishing it off as the high-scorer with 20 points. In addition to Polk, senior Kaylie Perez added a key floater to end the first half in Weatherford's favor.

Senior post Baylea Ragle also made a significant contribution, scoring 10 points, which included a corner three-pointer in the third quarter. On the defensive end, Polk made multiple steals leading to scores, further reinforcing Weatherford's dominance in the game.

Looking Ahead

With this win, the Lady Roos' overall record has improved to 15-14, with a district record of 3-6. Their next game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Crowley, where they look forward to building on their success.