en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Weather Disruptions Reschedule Gadsden High School Basketball Games

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:12 pm EST
Weather Disruptions Reschedule Gadsden High School Basketball Games

Inclement Weather Reshuffles High School Basketball Games in Gadsden

Friday’s challenging weather conditions had a substantial impact on high school basketball games across the Gadsden area. Despite the weather not reaching severe limits, the heavy rain and winds were significant enough to cause notable changes in school operations and sports schedules.

Schools Adapt to Weather Conditions

Many schools in the area, adapting to the weather conditions, either canceled their classes or switched to E-learning for the day. As the entire area was under a Level 1 risk for severe weather, the potential for fallen trees and power outages was highlighted, causing concerns for the safety of students.

Game Schedules Adjusted

High school basketball games scheduled for January 12th were also affected, with some teams maintaining their original game times, while others delayed the start times of their matches as a precaution. The rescheduling involved different start times for girls and boys matches across various schools, generally having the girls’ games start before the boys’.

The changes in the schedule were communicated broadly, and the public was encouraged to keep sending updates if their games were affected. Maxwell Donaldson, a sports reporter for the Gadsden Times, who covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics, offered his contact information for updates.

With the threat of severe weather still looming, after-school activities were also canceled. Flight cancellations were reported, and a weather alert day was issued, underlining the gravity of the situation and its widespread impact on the community and its activities.

0
Sports Weather
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
54 seconds ago
Chicago Cubs' New Pitcher Shota Imanaga Embraces Team Tradition, Excites Fans
The Chicago Cubs, a team draped in the rich fabric of baseball tradition, has always found a way to etch its history into the hearts of its adoring fans. Perhaps most emblematic of this is the historic Wrigley Field, a venue that stands as a testament to a century of American history and the team’s
Chicago Cubs' New Pitcher Shota Imanaga Embraces Team Tradition, Excites Fans
Veteran MLB Player Charlie Culberson Switches to Pitching Role with Braves
8 mins ago
Veteran MLB Player Charlie Culberson Switches to Pitching Role with Braves
NFL Star's Resilience Amid Injury and Uncertainty
10 mins ago
NFL Star's Resilience Amid Injury and Uncertainty
Jewish Athletes and Sports Figures: A New Year Roundup
2 mins ago
Jewish Athletes and Sports Figures: A New Year Roundup
WNBA's 2024 Free Agency: A Game Changer for League Dynamics
3 mins ago
WNBA's 2024 Free Agency: A Game Changer for League Dynamics
Daniil Medvedev Rebuts Netflix Series Portrayal, Readies for Australian Open Amid Controversy
7 mins ago
Daniil Medvedev Rebuts Netflix Series Portrayal, Readies for Australian Open Amid Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Rezoning Debate Over South Buckhalter Road Divides Savannah Community
33 seconds
Rezoning Debate Over South Buckhalter Road Divides Savannah Community
Biden Champions Small Businesses, Touts Economic Achievements in Pennsylvania Visit
44 seconds
Biden Champions Small Businesses, Touts Economic Achievements in Pennsylvania Visit
Chicago Cubs' New Pitcher Shota Imanaga Embraces Team Tradition, Excites Fans
55 seconds
Chicago Cubs' New Pitcher Shota Imanaga Embraces Team Tradition, Excites Fans
Zimbabwe and South Africa Unite to Combat Unregulated Medicines
2 mins
Zimbabwe and South Africa Unite to Combat Unregulated Medicines
Jewish Athletes and Sports Figures: A New Year Roundup
2 mins
Jewish Athletes and Sports Figures: A New Year Roundup
Congressional Investigation Targets Alleged Influence Peddling and Misappropriated Ukrainian Funds Linked to Biden
2 mins
Congressional Investigation Targets Alleged Influence Peddling and Misappropriated Ukrainian Funds Linked to Biden
General Mark Milley's Influence During January 6th Events: Allegations Surface
2 mins
General Mark Milley's Influence During January 6th Events: Allegations Surface
WNBA's 2024 Free Agency: A Game Changer for League Dynamics
3 mins
WNBA's 2024 Free Agency: A Game Changer for League Dynamics
Study Finds No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines and Postmenopausal Bleeding
5 mins
Study Finds No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines and Postmenopausal Bleeding
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app