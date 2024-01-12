Weather Disruptions Reschedule Gadsden High School Basketball Games

Friday’s challenging weather conditions had a substantial impact on high school basketball games across the Gadsden area. Despite the weather not reaching severe limits, the heavy rain and winds were significant enough to cause notable changes in school operations and sports schedules.

Schools Adapt to Weather Conditions

Many schools in the area, adapting to the weather conditions, either canceled their classes or switched to E-learning for the day. As the entire area was under a Level 1 risk for severe weather, the potential for fallen trees and power outages was highlighted, causing concerns for the safety of students.

Game Schedules Adjusted

High school basketball games scheduled for January 12th were also affected, with some teams maintaining their original game times, while others delayed the start times of their matches as a precaution. The rescheduling involved different start times for girls and boys matches across various schools, generally having the girls’ games start before the boys’.

The changes in the schedule were communicated broadly, and the public was encouraged to keep sending updates if their games were affected. Maxwell Donaldson, a sports reporter for the Gadsden Times, who covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics, offered his contact information for updates.

With the threat of severe weather still looming, after-school activities were also canceled. Flight cancellations were reported, and a weather alert day was issued, underlining the gravity of the situation and its widespread impact on the community and its activities.