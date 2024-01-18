Wconsult Sports International Boosts Ghana's Sports Development with High School Sponsorship

Wconsult Sports International, in a bid to boost sports development in Ghana, has generously sponsored new sports kits for the soccer teams of Prempeh College and Opoku Ware School, ahead of the 2024/2025 Senior High School soccer season. This philanthropic act is part of the company's strategic plan to improve sports and wellbeing in the country.
A Legacy of Sports Development in Ghana
Since its inception in 2008, Wconsult Sports International has been diligently addressing the challenges in sports development at the Senior High School level. The company has provided technical expertise, tools, and equipment to support sports departments in schools, thereby playing a significant role in the growth and development of sports in Ghana.
Alumni Contribution and Future Prospects
This latest act of sponsorship was facilitated by the Dompiahene of the Agogo Traditional Area, Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong. An alumnus of Prempeh College and the Executive Chairman of Wconsult Sports International, Nana Sarpong has always emphasized the importance and potential of alumni contributing to their alma maters. He believes that today's students can become tomorrow's benefactors, contributing to the continued growth and development of their schools.
'It Can Be Done, and It Must Be Done'
Nana Sarpong has reiterated the company's commitment to improving sports, particularly football and athletics, in Senior High Schools. The mantra 'It can be done, and it must be done' reflects the determination of Wconsult Sports International to make a tangible impact in the sporting arena of Ghana's high schools. This recent sponsorship is a testament to the company's unwavering dedication and commitment to the advancement of sports in Ghana.