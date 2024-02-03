WCC College Basketball Betting Predictions: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Saint Mary's Gaels

This Saturday's college basketball schedule is packed with a quartet of engaging West Coast Conference (WCC) matches. The spotlight falls on the clash between the Saint Mary's Gaels and the Gonzaga Bulldogs, promising an intense face-off.

WCC College Basketball Betting Predictions

Expert predictions recommend Santa Clara as the favorite in their game against San Diego, projecting a final score of 81-69. The Pepperdine Waves stand slightly ahead against the Portland Pilots in the predictions, with a close-cut score of 75-73. San Francisco is anticipated to clinch a significant victory over Pacific, with a predicted scoreline of 84-59. Lastly, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are expected to emerge victorious against the Saint Mary's Gaels, with a narrow margin of 73-69.

Gonzaga Bulldogs: The Best Bet for the Day

For those interested in betting, the Gonzaga Bulldogs make a compelling choice with a -3 point spread. The ATS (Against The Spread) records for Gonzaga and Saint Mary's provide valuable insight into their past performances, aiding in more informed betting decisions.

Where to Bet and Watch the Games

Renowned betting platforms such as FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM are the go-to places for betting on these games. For basketball enthusiasts eager to witness the action unfold, the games will be broadcasted on ESPN, ESPN+, and the WCC Network. Select matches will also be available for live streaming on Fubo.