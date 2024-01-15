WBC Rules Alycia Baumgardner Did Not Intentionally Ingest Banned Substance

In the world of boxing, where character is often as scrutinized as skill, junior lightweight champion Alycia Baumgardner found herself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Her victory against Christina Linardatou on July 15, 2023, in Detroit, was overshadowed by a positive test for the banned substance Mesterolone. However, the World Boxing Council (WBC), after an 18-month investigation, has ruled that Baumgardner did not intentionally ingest the prohibited substance.

A Probation, Not a Punishment

The WBC's decision does not fully exonerate Baumgardner, rather, it sets her on a path of redemption. Starting from the date of the sample collection, July 12, 2023, Baumgardner has been placed on probation for one year. During this period, Baumgardner will have to submit to random anti-doping tests at her own expense. The WBC has made it clear that any deviation from these stipulations will result in immediate action.

Turning a Setback into a Step Forward

As part of her probation, Baumgardner has been tasked with participating in an anti-doping prevention program aimed at female boxers. It's a unique approach, turning a personal setback into a broader prevention strategy. Baumgardner, who holds multiple titles including the WBC, WBA, IBF, IBO, and WBO junior lightweight titles, will not be stripped of her WBC title. The other sanctioning bodies have not yet made a ruling regarding this matter.

Unanswered Questions and Uncertain Future

The Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission, which has jurisdiction over the Baumgardner-Linardatou fight, has not responded to inquiries regarding the issue. The positive test was first reported a month after the rematch, with Baumgardner's team raising concerns about the chain of custody of the sample. Despite the cloud of uncertainty hanging over her, Baumgardner has maintained her innocence and complied with the terms set by the sanctioning bodies and the Association of Boxing Commissions (ABC). The future fights for Baumgardner remain uncertain, with Delfine Persoon being the mandatory challenger for three of the four titles and Claressa Shields as a potential opponent for a superfight.