Waynedale Golden Bears Triumph Over Waterford Wildcats in Classic in the Country Challenge

In the heart of Ohio, the Perry Reese Jr. Community Center hosted the Classic in the Country Challenge, where the Waynedale Golden Bears emerged victorious against the Waterford Wildcats with a 41-32 win. Despite a shaky performance from behind the arc, making only 3 out of 20 attempts, the Bears made up for it with impressive defensive play, forcing 13 turnovers and ruling the boards with 31 rebounds to Waterford’s 26.

Waynedale’s Defensive Dominance

Waynedale’s coach Rick Geiser openly admitted his team’s over-reliance on the 3-point line. Yet, in spite of their shooting struggle, the Bears showcased their adaptability by pivoting to a defensive strategy. They managed to contain Waterford’s 6-4 junior post Avery Wagner, a task that posed significant challenges, and displayed a commendable performance on the defensive end of the court.

Scoring Leaders for the Golden Bears

In the face of adversity, McKenna Baney emerged as the Bears’ leading scorer with 11 points and 7 rebounds. Alyssa Geiser and Adessa Miller also stepped up, contributing 9 points each. Their collective efforts played a pivotal role in driving Waynedale’s triumph over Waterford.

Waterford’s Fight and Future Prospects

Despite the loss, Waterford’s coach Jerry Close acknowledged his team’s offensive sluggishness but appreciated the quality of the contest. For both teams, the Classic in the Country Challenge was more than just a game. It was an opportunity to showcase their skills and prepare for future tournaments. The players from Waynedale expressed the honor and privilege of participating in the Classic and relished the valuable experience it offered for upcoming tournament play. As the dust settles, both teams look forward to their next challenges, carrying lessons learned and experiences gained from this match.