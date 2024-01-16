Wayne Rooney Expresses Discontent over Manchester United Departure

Football icon and former Manchester United captain, Wayne Rooney, has voiced his discontent over the manner in which his legendary tenure at Old Trafford was concluded. Rooney, who made an astounding 559 appearances for the club and scored a record-breaking 253 goals, found himself increasingly on the sidelines during his last season at United, playing in only 25 league matches. This was a significant drop compared to his previous seasons with the club.

Advertisment

A Turning Point

A pivotal moment of disillusionment came for Rooney during the League Cup final against Southampton. Despite being part of the team, he was not called onto the field to play. The disillusionment deepened when manager Jose Mourinho asked him to lift the trophy, a gesture that left Rooney feeling out of place as he had not contributed to the game.

Prompting a Departure

Advertisment

This experience, among others, was a clear signal to Rooney that his impactful career with Manchester United was nearing its end. The realization marked the beginning of his journey towards seeking new horizons.

Inner Struggles

Despite his illustrious career and numerous goals, Rooney also shed light on his personal battles with self-doubt. Even during seasons where he was at his goalscoring apex, the football star admitted to grappling with insecurities, reflecting a side of athletes often hidden from public view.