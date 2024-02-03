Waverly-Shell Rock Wrestlers Emerge Victorious at IGHSAU Girls' State Finals

The IGHSAU girls' wrestling state finals held at Xtream Arena witnessed a stunning display of talent and resilience. Waverly-Shell Rock high school wrestlers Camille Schult, a freshman, and Kiara Djoumessi, a senior, emerged as the new state champions, demonstrating their prowess and determination in the ring.

Victorious Freshman and a Two-Time Senior Champion

Camille Schult, seeded fourth with an impressive record of 53-2, triumphed in the 120-pound category. She secured a decisive fall over Leah Chandler from Chariton, encapsulating a remarkable season of success. Kiara Djoumessi, on the other hand, defended her title in the 140-pound class, achieving a sudden victory over Spencer's Shaylee Sunderland. Djoumessi, who had committed to Iowa, surmounted significant pressure to repeat her success, thereby cementing her status as a two-time state champion.

Noteworthy Performances and Emerging Stars

Other notable performances included Gable Hemann from Osage, who despite an exceptional season with a record of 47-2, finished as the runner-up in the 110-pound finals. She was bested by two-time state champion Jasmine Luedtke. Cedar Falls, known for its robust wrestling program, brought 11 wrestlers to the championships and will return with two medalists, including Lauren Whitt and Apryl Halsor.

Decorah High School clinched the team title, with Naomi Simon winning her fourth state title and concluding her unbeaten high school career with a 130-0 record. Among the freshmen, Denver's Violet Diaz and Don Bosco's Erica Irvine made their presence felt. Diaz secured third place at 100 pounds, while Irvine made a strong comeback from an early upset to finish third in the 105-pound category.