Watford FC Owner Gino Pozzo Under Investigation for Alleged Financial Crimes

Gino Pozzo, the reigning owner of Watford Football Club, is currently the subject of a Spanish investigation into alleged financial wrongdoings during his tenure as owner of Granada CF. The investigation, reported by El Pais, is centered around player transfers that occurred between 2009 and 2016, when the Pozzo family had ownership of the La Liga club.

Allegations Against Pozzo and Pina

The Spanish prosecutor's office has accused Pozzo and Granada's former president, Quique Pina, of devising and implementing an illegal scheme. According to the allegations, the pair transferred money associated with player transfers to Luxembourg, thereby bypassing tax obligations in Spain. This intricate strategy purportedly enabled them to defraud the Spanish Treasury of a significant sum of money.

The Scope of the Investigation

The Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office is spearheading the judicial investigation, alleging a long-term criminal plan orchestrated by Pozzo and his accomplices. The plan, as per the prosecutor's office, was to take control of Granada CF, defraud the Treasury of millions, and evade paying almost 9.5 million euros in Corporate Taxes. The charges also implicate Pozzo in a convoluted strategy to gain control of Granada CF via opaque corporate structures and ties to Luxembourg and other countries with the intent of concealing data from the authorities.

Potential Consequences

Should the allegations prove true, the consequences for the accused could be severe. Four individuals, including Pozzo, are anticipated to face trial. The Spanish prosecutor's office is advocating for a 12-year prison sentence for Pozzo, in addition to a hefty 36.5 million euro fine. However, as of yet, no trial date has been set. The case also places Quique Pina in a precarious situation, as he is facing related charges and had previously reached an agreement with the Prosecutor's Office to avoid imprisonment.