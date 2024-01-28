Watford and Southampton Set for Replay After FA Cup Draw

Watford and Southampton battled to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the FA Cup fourth round tie at Vicarage Road, setting the stage for a rematch to determine who will square off against Liverpool in the fifth round. The match was a tale of two halves, with Watford's Matheus Martins scoring early and Southampton's Stuart Armstrong finding the net late to keep the Saints' cup dreams alive.

Early Strike and Late Equalizer

Just five minutes into the game, Matheus Martins fired Watford into the lead with a well-placed free-kick, setting the tone for a thrilling contest. The Hornets' joy, however, was short-lived as Stuart Armstrong scored a late equalizer for the Saints in the 89th minute, following a rebound off a save from a shot by Mara. The late goal meant that Southampton escaped defeat and remained in the hunt for the next round.

Significant Changes in Line-ups

In a clear indication of the importance of the tie, both teams made significant changes to their starting line-ups. Watford made six changes and Southampton switched nine players from their last Championship game. Despite the tweaks, the intensity of the match was evident as both teams battled for supremacy on the field.

Key Saves and Pressing Moments

Watford's goalkeeper, Daniel Bachmann, was at his best throughout the match, making several crucial saves to keep his side in contention. The game ended with Southampton mounting pressure for a winner, but the Watford defense held firm, ensuring the draw. The stalemate means that both teams will have to clash again in a replay to decide who makes it to the next stage of the tournament.