en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Waterloo West’s Esteemed Basketball Coach, Dr. Anthony W. Pappas, Hospitalized Following Medical Emergency

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:03 pm EST
Waterloo West’s Esteemed Basketball Coach, Dr. Anthony W. Pappas, Hospitalized Following Medical Emergency

In a shocking turn of events, the illustrious girls’ basketball coach at Waterloo West High School, Dr. Anthony W. Pappas, sustained a medical emergency during a practice session on Tuesday morning. The ambulance arrived on the scene around 10 a.m. and ensured his safe transportation to a hospital where he is currently receiving medical care.

Pappas: A Beacon of Excellence in Iowa’s Basketball Arena

Dr. Pappas, 69, is recognized as one of Iowa’s most triumphant girls’ basketball coaches. He is currently in his 47th coaching season, dedicating an impressive 44 years to the Wahawks. His exceptional guidance has seen the team through 11 state tournaments, finishing as runner-up thrice. Pappas’ career record stands at a praiseworthy 659 wins and 387 losses, placing him 12th in the state for all-time career coaching victories.

Impact Beyond the Court

Coach Pappas’ influence extends beyond the basketball court. He has played a pivotal role in shaping the athletic careers of over 70 players who went on to grace the collegiate level. His dedication to the sport and his players is palpable, turning him into a revered figure within the community.

Community Rallies Behind Pappas

Following the medical incident, Waterloo Schools issued an official statement, requesting the community to keep Dr. Pappas in their thoughts during his medical treatment. The Wahawks, currently holding a 4-5 season record, are slated to play their next game at Iowa City High on Friday. As the news of Pappas’ medical emergency spread, messages of support and prayers started pouring in, highlighting the profound impact Pappas has had on the community and the sport.

0
Health Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
35 seconds ago
A New Dawn in Diagnosing Mild Traumatic Brain Injuries: The Role of M-GLAMs
In a significant breakthrough, a team of researchers, under the leadership of Samir Mitragotri, Ph.D., has made strides in the realm of brain imaging techniques. The team has unveiled a novel technique with the potential to diagnose mild traumatic brain injuries (mTBIs), often missed by conventional MRI scans. This advancement promises to enhance diagnosis and
A New Dawn in Diagnosing Mild Traumatic Brain Injuries: The Role of M-GLAMs
Meal Delivery Services: A Boon for Individuals with Food Allergies
2 mins ago
Meal Delivery Services: A Boon for Individuals with Food Allergies
Florida Residents Allowed to Proceed with Pollution Lawsuit Against Waste Management Company
3 mins ago
Florida Residents Allowed to Proceed with Pollution Lawsuit Against Waste Management Company
Vitamin D Supplementation Practices Among Belgian Pediatricians: A Study
1 min ago
Vitamin D Supplementation Practices Among Belgian Pediatricians: A Study
Indiana University Researchers Receive $3M Grant to Investigate Sickle Cell Disease Treatment
2 mins ago
Indiana University Researchers Receive $3M Grant to Investigate Sickle Cell Disease Treatment
Virginia Tech Researchers Garner $2 Million Grant for Innovative Diabetes and Obesity Study
2 mins ago
Virginia Tech Researchers Garner $2 Million Grant for Innovative Diabetes and Obesity Study
Latest Headlines
World News
Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal's Anticipated Return to Combat Sports in 2024
15 seconds
Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal's Anticipated Return to Combat Sports in 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns Israeli Strikes, Pledges Support for Palestine
20 seconds
Ayatollah Khamenei Condemns Israeli Strikes, Pledges Support for Palestine
Fleetwood Signs Record-Breaking Irish Striker Ronan Coughlan
27 seconds
Fleetwood Signs Record-Breaking Irish Striker Ronan Coughlan
Rams to Rest Key Players in Final Game; Carson Wentz Returns to the Spotlight
29 seconds
Rams to Rest Key Players in Final Game; Carson Wentz Returns to the Spotlight
A New Dawn in Diagnosing Mild Traumatic Brain Injuries: The Role of M-GLAMs
36 seconds
A New Dawn in Diagnosing Mild Traumatic Brain Injuries: The Role of M-GLAMs
Vitamin D Supplementation Practices Among Belgian Pediatricians: A Study
1 min
Vitamin D Supplementation Practices Among Belgian Pediatricians: A Study
Andy Bass: Heritage Hall's Star Named Gatorade Oklahoma Football Player of the Year
2 mins
Andy Bass: Heritage Hall's Star Named Gatorade Oklahoma Football Player of the Year
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Indiana University Researchers Receive $3M Grant to Investigate Sickle Cell Disease Treatment
2 mins
Indiana University Researchers Receive $3M Grant to Investigate Sickle Cell Disease Treatment
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app