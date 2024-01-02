en English
Waterford to Become Cricket Hub Following Land Deal with WVCC

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:56 pm EST
In a game-changing move, Waterford City and County Council have entered into an agreement with the Waterford Vikings Cricket Club (WVCC), granting the club rights to use lands in the Gracedieu area for cricket infrastructure development. This strategic move aims to address the scarcity of large-scale cricket grounds in Waterford City, aside from those at the South East Technological University (SETU).

A Surge in Cricket’s Popularity

The recently inked deal is a direct response to the significant surge in cricket’s popularity in Ireland. This growth is largely attributed to the return of expatriates and the arrival of new community members from nations where cricket is revered. The Council’s initiative with WVCC is a testament to the sport’s rising status and its potential to foster community cohesion.

Implications for Gracedieu and WVCC

Crucial to this endeavour has been Councillor Eamon Quinlan, who celebrated the successful acquisition of the Gracedieu lands for WVCC. The Councillor emphasized the potential of this development for not just sporting but also community growth in the Gracedieu area, which is braced for residential expansion. The Council’s vision includes investing in amenities that would attract young families.

The WVCC, which was founded in April 2022, has impressively expanded its membership base from 25 to 220 within two years. In addition to its rapid growth, the club has also made a mark in several cricket tournaments. Its future plans are ambitious: joining the Munster Cricket Union, upgrading facilities to meet union standards, and launching a women’s team and an under-15 training program. The club’s long-term vision includes the construction of a multi-purpose indoor sports complex, complete with a community hall.

A New Cricket Hub in the South East Region

Quinlan has praised the profound impact of WVCC on local cricket and underlined the role of the sport in integrating diverse communities. With these developments, Waterford is poised to become a stronghold of cricket in the South East region, attracting teams and supporters from across the area. This initiative is a testament to the power of sport as a unifying force, and a celebration of the diversity and dynamism of the Waterford community.

Ireland Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

