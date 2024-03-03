Water Warriors Shine at Meet, Secure Multiple CIF Division I Qualifying Times

The Water Warriors recently made waves at their second meet of the year against Garces, achieving remarkable success and securing several CIF Central Section Division I automatic qualifying times. This event not only highlighted individual talents but also underscored the team's collective strength and strategy in relay races.

Individual Triumphs and Team Synergy

Hannah Regan led the charge with two automatic CIF Division I times in the 50-yard free (25.34) and the 100-yard free (55.29), showcasing her prowess in sprinting events. The synergy within the team was evident as Allison George, Davery Pogon-Cord, Regan Rodriguez, and Hannah Regan clinched an automatic CIF Division I qualifying time of 1:48.07 in the 200-yard free relay. Their victory in the 200-yard medley relay against Garces with a time of 2:00.95 further exemplified the team's seamless coordination and competitive spirit.

Noteworthy Performances Across the Board

The varsity girls' team saw outstanding performances from several swimmers. Davery Pogon-Cord excelled in the 200-yard free and the 100-yard back, while Allison George dominated the 200-yard IM and the 500-yard free. The boys' team also had its share of top performers, with Eric Swanson and Kody Whatmough making significant contributions in their respective events. The Warriors' proficiency in relay events was again highlighted as they placed commendably in both the 200-yard medley and free relays.

Implications for Future Competitions

This meet not only served as a platform for the Water Warriors to showcase their talent and dedication but also set a high standard for their performance in upcoming competitions. With CIF Division I qualifications in their pocket, the team is poised for further success. The achievements at this meet are a testament to the athletes' hard work, the coaching staff's guidance, and the supportive community that rallies behind them.

As the season progresses, the Water Warriors will undoubtedly continue to refine their skills, aiming for even greater accomplishments. Their recent triumphs at the meet against Garces serve as a strong foundation for future success, inspiring both the team and their supporters.