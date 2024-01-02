en English
Sports

Watching English Football in the US: A Focus on Watford FC

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:00 am EST
Watford FC: A Blend of History and Accessibility

For soccer aficionados in the United States, the quest to watch their favorite English Football League (EFL) Championship matches has been simplified. Platforms such as ESPN+ broadcast several EFL Championship games, including every game from the later rounds of the FA Cup and League Cup. However, the complete selection of matches remains elusive on this platform.

Watford FC: A Blend of History and Accessibility

Watford FC, a football club imbued with a rich history that can be traced back to 1881, has taken a different approach. Some of their games are streamed on Hive Live, a platform that isn’t bound by international broadcast agreements. This enables fans to access Watford FC games through single-game, monthly, or season passes. This club has a storied past, having navigated the various tiers of English football, finishing second in the First Division in 1982 and standing as runners-up in the prestigious FA Cup in 1984 and 2019.

The Hornets’ Niche

Despite their badge showcasing a hart, Watford FC is affectionately known as the Hornets, a nickname that emerged in 1960 when the team adopted black shorts and gold shirts for their kit. The hart in the badge is a subtle tribute to the team’s roots in Hertfordshire. Their home ground, Vicarage Road, is pleasantly nestled on the fringes of London.

The Return to EPL and Future Broadcasting

If Watford FC returns to the English Premier League (EPL), their matches will be accessible on the USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, Universo through 2028, and non-televised games will be made available for streaming on Peacock each week. This development would bring the team to the forefront of soccer broadcasting in the United States.

For those seeking a comprehensive guide to accessing soccer matches from around the globe, World Soccer Talk offers The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide for free download. The Soccer TV Schedules App also assists fans in keeping track of when their much-anticipated matches are available to watch live.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

