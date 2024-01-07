en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Washington Triumphs Over Oregon State in College Basketball Showdown

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:59 pm EST
Washington Triumphs Over Oregon State in College Basketball Showdown

In a thrilling display of college basketball, the Washington Huskies triumphed over the Oregon State Beavers with a tight final score of 79-72. The game, spectated by an eager crowd of 7,376, saw both teams battling fiercely for dominance on the court. Despite a spirited performance and a standout contribution from Jordan Pope, Oregon State couldn’t overcome Washington’s prowess on the field.

Washington’s Winning Formula

The Huskies, led by Keion Brooks Jr.’s 26 points and Sahvir Wheeler’s 16, showcased a commendable field goal percentage of 47.9% and an impressive free throw percentage of 87.9%. Their strategic onslaught started with a 16-0 run in the first half, laying the foundation for their subsequent victory. Their long-range game, though not as strong, saw a 28.6% success rate, with Holland and Brooks adding to the tally. Washington’s overall game was complemented by 16 rebounds, 6 turnovers, and 4 steals, with Brooks also contributing defensively with 2 blocked shots.

Oregon State’s Valiant Effort

Oregon State, although trailing behind, put forth an admirable effort. Their game statistics reveal a field goal percentage of 44.8% and a free throw percentage of 66.7%. Their three-point attempts were successful 38.5% of the time, with 10 out of 26 attempts made. Pope, the standout player for Oregon State, scored 29 points including five three-pointers, while Bilodeau and Lake also contributed with successful shots. The Beavers’ performance was further bolstered by 23 rebounds and 8 turnovers. On the defensive end, they managed to record 4 steals and block 1 shot.

Looking Ahead

Despite the loss, Oregon State demonstrated a strong potential that could serve them well in upcoming games. As both teams prepare for their next home games on Thursday, with Washington taking on Arizona State and Oregon State facing Stanford, this closely contested match serves as a reminder of the raw passion and skill that define college basketball. The outcome of this game not only reflects the current strength and strategy of both teams, but also hints at the exciting confrontations that are yet to come.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
38 seconds ago
Navarro vs Burel: Intense Showdown Anticipated at Hobart International
In a compelling face-off, Emma Navarro (No. 31) and Clara Burel (No. 56) are prepared to compete in the Round of 32 at the Hobart International. With odds favoring Navarro at -150, and Burel trailing slightly behind at +117, anticipation is building for this hard-court encounter. Both players have showcased formidable performance on this surface,
Navarro vs Burel: Intense Showdown Anticipated at Hobart International
Scores Unveiled: Recent High School Basketball Games Across the US
5 mins ago
Scores Unveiled: Recent High School Basketball Games Across the US
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Philadelphia 76ers in High-Scoring Game
5 mins ago
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Philadelphia 76ers in High-Scoring Game
Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis: A Day at the Beach Post Engagement
1 min ago
Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis: A Day at the Beach Post Engagement
Andrey Rublev Triumphs Over Shang Juncheng to Reach Hong Kong Tennis Open Final
2 mins ago
Andrey Rublev Triumphs Over Shang Juncheng to Reach Hong Kong Tennis Open Final
Thrills and Skills: Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games Roundup
4 mins ago
Thrills and Skills: Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games Roundup
Latest Headlines
World News
Navarro vs Burel: Intense Showdown Anticipated at Hobart International
38 seconds
Navarro vs Burel: Intense Showdown Anticipated at Hobart International
CEC Kazi Habibul Awal Calls for Media's Role in Ensuring Transparent Elections in Bangladesh
42 seconds
CEC Kazi Habibul Awal Calls for Media's Role in Ensuring Transparent Elections in Bangladesh
Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis: A Day at the Beach Post Engagement
1 min
Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis: A Day at the Beach Post Engagement
Hyderabad's BRS Party Chief KCR Gears Up for District Tours Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
1 min
Hyderabad's BRS Party Chief KCR Gears Up for District Tours Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Election Commission to Assess Andhra Pradesh's Readiness for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections
2 mins
Election Commission to Assess Andhra Pradesh's Readiness for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections
Andrey Rublev Triumphs Over Shang Juncheng to Reach Hong Kong Tennis Open Final
2 mins
Andrey Rublev Triumphs Over Shang Juncheng to Reach Hong Kong Tennis Open Final
Thrills and Skills: Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games Roundup
4 mins
Thrills and Skills: Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games Roundup
Armenian PM Discusses Democratic Reforms and Nagorno-Karabakh Issues with Council of Europe
4 mins
Armenian PM Discusses Democratic Reforms and Nagorno-Karabakh Issues with Council of Europe
Scores Unveiled: Recent High School Basketball Games Across the US
5 mins
Scores Unveiled: Recent High School Basketball Games Across the US
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
2 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
10 hours
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
11 hours
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells
11 hours
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app