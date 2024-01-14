en English
Washington State Triumphs Over Arizona in Tense Pac-12 Game

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
Washington State Triumphs Over Arizona in Tense Pac-12 Game

In a nail-biting Pac-12 basketball game, Washington State clinched a 73-70 victory over Arizona, despite the Wildcats’ late-game rally. The Wildcats’ Caleb Love, who scored a formidable 28 points, missed a potential game-tying three-pointer in the closing seconds. Myles Rice of Washington State played a pivotal role in securing the win, scoring decisive points in the game’s final minutes, including a critical 15-foot jumper and two free throws.

Significance of the Victory

The triumph propelled Washington State to a 12-5 record (3-3 in the Pac-12), a positive progression from their previous victory against USC. Conversely, Arizona suffered a setback, falling to a 12-4 record (3-2 in the Pac-12). This defeat marks their second successive road loss, and fourth in their last eight games, following a promising 8-0 start to the season.

Player Performances

Love’s performance, marking his fifth 20-point game in the previous six, was a standout for Arizona. Additionally, Oumar Ballo contributed a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds. However, it was Isaac Jones who spearheaded Washington State’s drive, scoring 24 points and securing 11 rebounds.

The Course of the Game

The game was fraught with tension, with the lead oscillating between the teams multiple times, particularly in the latter half. During the first half, Arizona grappled with shooting but managed to stay within arm’s reach, with Washington State leading for over 18 minutes. This contest is projected to be Arizona’s final appearance at Beasley Coliseum for the foreseeable future.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

