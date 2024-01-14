Washington State Triumphs Over Arizona in Tense Pac-12 Game

In a nail-biting Pac-12 basketball game, Washington State clinched a 73-70 victory over Arizona, despite the Wildcats’ late-game rally. The Wildcats’ Caleb Love, who scored a formidable 28 points, missed a potential game-tying three-pointer in the closing seconds. Myles Rice of Washington State played a pivotal role in securing the win, scoring decisive points in the game’s final minutes, including a critical 15-foot jumper and two free throws.

Significance of the Victory

The triumph propelled Washington State to a 12-5 record (3-3 in the Pac-12), a positive progression from their previous victory against USC. Conversely, Arizona suffered a setback, falling to a 12-4 record (3-2 in the Pac-12). This defeat marks their second successive road loss, and fourth in their last eight games, following a promising 8-0 start to the season.

Player Performances

Love’s performance, marking his fifth 20-point game in the previous six, was a standout for Arizona. Additionally, Oumar Ballo contributed a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds. However, it was Isaac Jones who spearheaded Washington State’s drive, scoring 24 points and securing 11 rebounds.

The Course of the Game

The game was fraught with tension, with the lead oscillating between the teams multiple times, particularly in the latter half. During the first half, Arizona grappled with shooting but managed to stay within arm’s reach, with Washington State leading for over 18 minutes. This contest is projected to be Arizona’s final appearance at Beasley Coliseum for the foreseeable future.