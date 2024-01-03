Washington Spirit Eyes Jonatan Giráldez as New Head Coach, Prepared for Timing Challenges

Washington Spirit, a notable name in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), has been actively scouting for a new head coach since the departure of Mark Parsons in October. A rigorous search has been underway for several months, with multiple candidates in the running. However, the team’s decision-making process is on the cusp of reaching its climax. One candidate who has attracted significant attention is Jonatan Giráldez, the current head honcho of FC Barcelona’s women’s team. Yet, Giráldez’s candidacy poses a unique conundrum related to timing.

Giráldez’s Commitment and Timing Challenge

Giráldez’s Barcelona team is currently dominating Spain’s Liga F, boasting a flawless record. They are also a potent contender for the Champions League final, scheduled for May. This commitment to Barcelona implies that the Spirit may need to wait until June for Giráldez’s arrival. This delay would mean his joining the team after the NWSL draft in January and the commencement of the training camp. Despite this apparent hurdle, the Spirit appears willing to exercise patience, reminiscent of the U.S. women’s national team’s wait for Emma Hayes.

Interim Leadership and Staff Changes

In the meantime, Mike Bristol, the Spirit’s director of player personnel and assistant coach, is a leading candidate to steer the team. Furthermore, Mami Yamaguchi continues to be part of the staff, while Angela Salem has moved to Bay FC. The club’s owner, Y. Michele Kang, has grand plans for women’s soccer. Her recent acquisition of the London City Lionesses and the pursuit of ownership of Olympique Lyonnais are testament to her ambition.

Struggles on the Field and Giráldez’s Potential Impact

Since Kang assumed the majority ownership, the Spirit has experienced a rough patch on the field, with a record of 10-15-19 and missing out on the playoffs over two seasons. Giráldez, known for his successful stint with Barcelona, announced in December that he would not be returning to Europe for coaching. This statement has fuelled speculation about a potential move to the NWSL. Adding to these developments, the Spirit has extended its contract to continue using the Inova Performance Complex in Leesburg for training, a facility they share with D.C. United. They will also continue to rent Audi Field for home games.