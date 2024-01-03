en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Spain

Washington Spirit Eyes Jonatan Giráldez as New Head Coach, Prepared for Timing Challenges

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:42 pm EST
Washington Spirit Eyes Jonatan Giráldez as New Head Coach, Prepared for Timing Challenges

Washington Spirit, a notable name in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), has been actively scouting for a new head coach since the departure of Mark Parsons in October. A rigorous search has been underway for several months, with multiple candidates in the running. However, the team’s decision-making process is on the cusp of reaching its climax. One candidate who has attracted significant attention is Jonatan Giráldez, the current head honcho of FC Barcelona’s women’s team. Yet, Giráldez’s candidacy poses a unique conundrum related to timing.

Giráldez’s Commitment and Timing Challenge

Giráldez’s Barcelona team is currently dominating Spain’s Liga F, boasting a flawless record. They are also a potent contender for the Champions League final, scheduled for May. This commitment to Barcelona implies that the Spirit may need to wait until June for Giráldez’s arrival. This delay would mean his joining the team after the NWSL draft in January and the commencement of the training camp. Despite this apparent hurdle, the Spirit appears willing to exercise patience, reminiscent of the U.S. women’s national team’s wait for Emma Hayes.

Interim Leadership and Staff Changes

In the meantime, Mike Bristol, the Spirit’s director of player personnel and assistant coach, is a leading candidate to steer the team. Furthermore, Mami Yamaguchi continues to be part of the staff, while Angela Salem has moved to Bay FC. The club’s owner, Y. Michele Kang, has grand plans for women’s soccer. Her recent acquisition of the London City Lionesses and the pursuit of ownership of Olympique Lyonnais are testament to her ambition.

Struggles on the Field and Giráldez’s Potential Impact

Since Kang assumed the majority ownership, the Spirit has experienced a rough patch on the field, with a record of 10-15-19 and missing out on the playoffs over two seasons. Giráldez, known for his successful stint with Barcelona, announced in December that he would not be returning to Europe for coaching. This statement has fuelled speculation about a potential move to the NWSL. Adding to these developments, the Spirit has extended its contract to continue using the Inova Performance Complex in Leesburg for training, a facility they share with D.C. United. They will also continue to rent Audi Field for home games.

0
Spain Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Spain

See more
9 mins ago
Manchester United Eyes Valencia's Javi Guerra Amid Transfer Speculations
Manchester United is reportedly eyeing Valencia’s 20-year-old midfield dynamo, Javi Guerra, signaling a strategic move in their recruitment plans. Spanish reporter Matteo Moretto detailed that United’s scouts have been diligently tracking Guerra amid the season, attending his games, and relaying extremely positive feedback. The young talent fits the player profile sought by potential Head of
Manchester United Eyes Valencia's Javi Guerra Amid Transfer Speculations
Rudiger's Header Seals Victory for Real Madrid Against Mallorca
48 mins ago
Rudiger's Header Seals Victory for Real Madrid Against Mallorca
Real Madrid Leads Spanish La Liga: A Look at Recent Matches and Upcoming Fixtures
54 mins ago
Real Madrid Leads Spanish La Liga: A Look at Recent Matches and Upcoming Fixtures
Real Madrid's Victory in Latest Match: A Display of Resilience and Brilliance
10 mins ago
Real Madrid's Victory in Latest Match: A Display of Resilience and Brilliance
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
14 mins ago
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
Real Madrid's Narrow Win Over Mallorca Extends Unbeaten Run in LaLiga
32 mins ago
Real Madrid's Narrow Win Over Mallorca Extends Unbeaten Run in LaLiga
Latest Headlines
World News
VHP Criticizes Congress for Arresting 'Karsevak' Linked to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Movement Case
46 seconds
VHP Criticizes Congress for Arresting 'Karsevak' Linked to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Movement Case
Impeachment Looms for Homeland Security Secretary Amid Border Crisis
52 seconds
Impeachment Looms for Homeland Security Secretary Amid Border Crisis
Dr. John Boockvar Named Clinical Investigator of the Year by Northwell Health
58 seconds
Dr. John Boockvar Named Clinical Investigator of the Year by Northwell Health
Season Opener: Derry Triumphs Over Cavan in Nail-Biter
1 min
Season Opener: Derry Triumphs Over Cavan in Nail-Biter
The Contraceptive Pill: A Declining Trend Among Young Women
1 min
The Contraceptive Pill: A Declining Trend Among Young Women
South Dakota Republicans Shift Child Care Responsibility to Parents, Private Sector
3 mins
South Dakota Republicans Shift Child Care Responsibility to Parents, Private Sector
Cris Cyborg Claims Kayla Harrison Declined Fight Offer
3 mins
Cris Cyborg Claims Kayla Harrison Declined Fight Offer
Hunter Renfrow: From Two-Star Prospect to NFL Player
3 mins
Hunter Renfrow: From Two-Star Prospect to NFL Player
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
4 mins
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
50 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app