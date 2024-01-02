Washington Huskies Triumph in Sugar Bowl Amidst ‘Ted Cruz Curse’ Rumors

The Washington Huskies have triumphed over the Texas Longhorns with a 37-31 victory in the 2024 Sugar Bowl, paving their path to the national championship game. The crux of the game was the exceptional performance of the Huskies’ quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who passed for an astounding 430 yards, contributing two touchdowns to secure the win.

Decisive Moments

The Longhorns, despite a valiant rally in the fourth quarter, fell just short of equalling the score in the game’s final moments. The decisive play came as a missed pass in the end zone by the Longhorns, sealing the victory for the Huskies. The defeat was a bitter pill for the Longhorns’ head coach, Steve Sarkisian, who emphasized the importance of effort and character in the wake of the game.

The Cruz Factor

Amidst the aftermath of the game, a peculiar narrative has emerged among fans and sports commentators – the Ted Cruz curse. A pattern has been observed where teams that Senator Ted Cruz attends end up losing the game. This trend was previously noted when the Houston Astros lost the American League Championship Series, the Houston Rockets exited the playoffs in 2018, and Texas Tech fell in the NCAA finals in 2017 – all games attended by Cruz.

Bad Omen or Mere Coincidence?

Defending himself against the notion of being a sports jinx, Cruz has pointed to his presence during the Astros’ successful seasons. However, the narrative of Cruz being a bad omen for sports teams has taken a humorous spin in online discussions. Some fans are suggesting that teams should ban Cruz from attending their games, while others are considering profiting from this superstition by betting against teams Cruz supports at games.