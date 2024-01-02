en English
Sports

Washington Capitals’ Coach Finds Inspiration in NFL Tactics

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:06 am EST
Washington Capitals’ Coach Finds Inspiration in NFL Tactics

What do the Washington Capitals and the San Francisco 49ers have in common? The answer lies in the person of Spencer Carbery, the Capitals’ coach, and his unswerving devotion to the 49ers. But his fondness for the 49ers is more than mere fandom; it’s a source of inspiration shaping his coaching philosophy in the National Hockey League (NHL).

Carbery’s Passion for the NFL

Carbery’s love for the National Football League (NFL) and his all-time favorite team, the San Francisco 49ers, traces back to the days of legendary figures Joe Montana and Jerry Rice. Despite being a Victoria, British Columbia native, where the Seattle Seahawks’ fan base is dominant, Carbery’s allegiance has steadfastly remained with the 49ers.

From Fandom to Philosophy

His passion for football transcends the boundary of fandom, extending to the realm of coaching philosophy. He draws considerable inspiration from young, dynamic NFL coaches like Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers. This admiration for Shanahan’s innovative approach to offense and play-calling has influenced Carbery’s coaching methods in the NHL. He relentlessly seeks inspiration from NFL coaching tactics to cultivate new strategies for the Capitals’ power play and scoring, demonstrating the fluidity of knowledge transfer across sports.

A Coach’s Journey

Carbery’s coaching journey in hockey has run parallel to his interest in NFL strategic developments. He closely follows the sport’s evolution, even tuning in to HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks,’ which featured a coach from Shanahan’s coaching tree. His curiosity about NFL coaching prompted a visit to the 49ers’ practice facility, although a scheduled game overlapped with the team’s day off.

A Birthday Surprise

On Carbery’s 42nd birthday, his wife Casey surprised him with tickets to a 49ers game against the Washington Commanders, complete with sideline access. As he stood on the sidelines, he found himself relating to Shanahan, who assumed the head coaching position of the 49ers at 37, and other young NFL coaches like Sean McVay and Matt LaFleur. While Carbery’s playing career was confined to minor pro hockey leagues, he views the NFL’s progressive nature as a beacon, guiding him to infuse similar forward-thinking strategies into his coaching in the NHL, a league that is also experiencing a shift towards a greater emphasis on offensive play.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

