Warwick-Based PHC Cricket Club Rejoins Bermuda League with Coach Cal Waldron at Helm

After a brief hiatus, PHC, a club rooted in the heart of Warwick, makes a triumphant return to Bermuda's domestic cricket scene under the guidance of Cal Waldron, a name synonymous with the sport in the island nation. The club's reentry into the league follows a season marred by a shortage of players, an issue that highlighted the broader challenges faced by community clubs across Bermuda.

Revival and Recruitment

PHC's absence from the First Division last season stirred conversations about the dwindling pool of cricketers, prompting the Bermuda Cricket Board (BCB) to strategize on bolstering the league's ranks. Under Waldron's leadership, who also recently coached the national team, PHC has rallied a robust squad, signaling a positive shift in the local cricket landscape. Training sessions at Stadium Lane have been in full swing, preparing the team for a competitive season ahead.

Strategic Comeback

The comeback is timely, as BCB executive Cal Blankendal hints at exciting developments for both men's and women's cricket in Bermuda. The Western Counties Cricket Association, which had to improvise last season to fill the gap left by PHC, has welcomed the club's return. Waldron's selection dilemmas are a testament to the renewed interest and commitment among local cricketers, with PHC boasting a contingent of over 20 players, blending experience with fresh talent.

Community and Continuity

PHC's resurgence is more than a sporting milestone; it embodies the spirit of community and the enduring appeal of cricket in Bermuda. As the football season gives way to cricket, Waldon's squad is poised to not just participate but excel. The reintegration of PHC into the domestic league is a beacon of hope for other clubs facing similar challenges, illustrating the importance of community support and flexibility in sustaining local sports.

The return of the Warwick-based PHC to Bermuda's cricket fold under Cal Waldron's stewardship is not just a win for the club but a significant boost for the sport on the island. With a robust team ready to challenge the status quo, PHC's comeback could herald a new era for cricket in Bermuda, fostering a stronger, more vibrant community around the beloved game.