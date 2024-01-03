Warren Kennedy Achieves Historic Feat in New Zealand Horse Racing

Warren Kennedy, a Durban-born jockey, has engraved his name in the annals of New Zealand horse racing by achieving a historic feat. On the first day of the new year, Kennedy astonished spectators at the Pukekohe Park racecourse by triumphantly riding to victory in seven races. This unprecedented achievement set a new record for the most wins on a single day at a major race meeting in New Zealand, shattering the previous record of six victories held by five other jockeys.

Record-breaking Wins

Kennedy’s victories included a win in the prestigious Group 1 and three in Group 2, further cementing his leading position in the current New Zealand jockey standings. With a tally of 64 wins from 340 rides, Kennedy continues to captivate the horse racing community with his consistent performance and skillful riding.

The ‘Wizard of Waz’

Dubbed the ‘Wizard of Waz’, Kennedy has gained significant popularity among New Zealand punters since his move to the country 16 months ago with his family. Despite rumors of a potential move to Australia’s more lucrative racing scene, Kennedy has expressed his intention to make New Zealand his permanent home, much to the delight of his growing fan base.

South African Jockeys Shine Globally

Alongside Kennedy’s remarkable achievements, other South African jockeys are also showcasing their prowess on the global stage. Lyle Hewitson and Luke Ferraris have been performing well in Hong Kong, while the reigning South African champion Keagan de Melo is also competing in the city. These jockeys’ successes serve as a testament to South Africa’s thriving horse racing scene and its ability to produce world-class talent.