Warm Weather Forces Closure of Outdoor Skating Rinks in Regina

In an unusual turn of events, the City of Regina has been compelled to close several outdoor skating rinks due to a spell of warm weather causing the ice to melt. The affected locations include Elsie Mironuck, Eastview, Glen Elm, Judge Bryant, University Park, W.F. Ready, Horizon Station, Stan Oxelgren, and the Mount Pleasant speed skating oval. The situation has resulted in the exposure of crusher dust and asphalt around the boarded rinks, creating a potential safety hazard for skaters.

Impact of Warm Weather

Typically a hub for winter activities, Regina's outdoor skating rinks have transformed into slushy fields due to unexpected spring-like temperatures. The melted ice has unveiled underlying layers of crusher dust and asphalt, posing risks for those who might venture onto the surfaces. Consequently, the city is urging residents to avoid these ice rinks until further notice.

City's Response and Plans

In response to the situation, the City of Regina has announced that the closed rinks will be assessed by city crews on the following Monday. These evaluations will determine whether they can be reopened this winter. Meanwhile, the city's indoor arenas remain open for skating enthusiasts seeking a safe space for their sporting activities. Residents can also find daily updates on the status of all outdoor rinks on the city's website.

Continuation of Frost Regina Festival

In spite of the closures, the Frost Regina festival continues. While the warm weather has resulted in the closure of the Rink on Wascana and its warming facility for the remainder of the season, festival-goers are still encouraged to enjoy the free activities at the Wascana hub. Some activities have been moved indoors to accommodate the unexpected warm spell, ensuring the festival's vibrancy remains undiminished.