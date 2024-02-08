Warde Manuel to Lead CFP Selection Committee in Historic 2024 Season

College Football Playoff Selection Committee Appoints Warde Manuel as New Chair for Historic 2024 Season

In a landmark decision coinciding with the debut of the expanded 12-team playoff format, the College Football Playoff Management Committee has appointed Warde Manuel, Michigan's athletic director, as the new chair of the selection committee. Manuel, who succeeds Boo Corrigan, NC State's athletic director, will lead the committee through the transformative 2024 season and beyond.

Bill Hancock, CFP executive director, voiced his faith in Manuel's leadership, stating, "Warde's experience as a former student-athlete and his extensive background in college athletics make him an ideal candidate for this role." Manuel's appointment comes at a critical juncture for Michigan, which has recently grappled with NCAA investigations and a high-profile coaching change. Despite typically shying away from the limelight, Manuel is poised to navigate the selection committee's responsibilities with deftness and resolve.

An Era of Change: The 12-Team Playoff Format

The 2024 football season will usher in the long-awaited 12-team playoff format, a monumental shift in college football. With this change comes an added layer of complexity and responsibility for the selection committee, tasked with determining weekly rankings and the final playoff teams. Manuel's leadership will be pivotal in steering the committee through this uncharted terrain.

The selection committee will also see the arrival of six fresh faces this spring, including former NFL player Randall McDaniel. Their appointments coincide with the expiration of terms for outgoing members. Among the new committee members, Pat Chun, athletic director at Washington State University, stands out for his accomplishments and commitment to college sports.

A Diverse Committee for a Diversified Landscape

The incoming committee members represent a rich tapestry of backgrounds and experiences. Notably, Randall McDaniel brings his illustrious NFL career to the table, while Pat Chun hails from the Pac-12 conference, currently grappling with realignment issues. The committee also boasts seven sitting athletic directors from various conferences, alongside other former coaches and players.

The diverse makeup of the committee underscores the CFP's commitment to reflection and representation. As Manuel assumes his new role, he will be tasked with harnessing this wealth of perspectives to make informed, fair, and forward-thinking decisions.

Navigating the Unknown: Potential Changes to the Selection Process

As the college football landscape evolves, so too must the selection process. The CFP's annual spring meeting will serve as a platform for discussing potential changes aimed at ensuring transparency and fairness in the expanded playoff format. Under Manuel's leadership, the selection committee will navigate these discussions with the utmost care and consideration.

The appointment of Warde Manuel as the new chair of the CFP selection committee marks a significant milestone in college football history. As the sport embraces change and progress, Manuel and his diverse committee stand ready to meet the challenges and opportunities head-on.

With Manuel's steady hand at the helm, the selection committee will undoubtedly rise to the occasion, guiding college football through its most transformative era yet.