Cricket

Wanindu Hasaranga’s Remarkable Comeback: Career-Best 7-19 Against Zimbabwe

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:02 pm EST
Wanindu Hasaranga’s Remarkable Comeback: Career-Best 7-19 Against Zimbabwe

In a gripping return to the international cricket scene, Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga crafted a career-best performance with 7-19 against Zimbabwe. In spite of two rain disruptions that curtailed the One Day International (ODI) to 27 overs per side, Hasaranga’s exceptional bowling prowess was vital in dismissing Zimbabwe for a meager 96 runs in the series decider in Colombo.

A Turnaround After the Rain

Zimbabwe had begun the match on a high note, with their openers accumulating 43 runs for the first wicket. However, the game took a dramatic turn after the first rain break. Hasaranga, introduced to the bowling attack post-interruption, claimed the wicket of opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano with his sixth ball. The leg-spinner then continued his assault, taking two more wickets in his next over, leading to Zimbabwe’s collapse to 47-3.

Hasaranga’s Record-Breaking Performance

There was no respite for the visitors as Hasaranga went on to secure his fourth five-wicket haul in ODI cricket, dismissing the tail end of the batting lineup. His 7 wicket haul established a new record at R. Premadasa Stadium, exceeding Angelo Mathews’ previous record of 6-20 against India in 2009. Hasaranga’s figures also stand as the second-best ODI bowling performance by a Sri Lankan, following Chaminda Vaas’ 8-19.

Sri Lanka’s Series Victory

With the first match of the three-match series being abandoned due to rain and Sri Lanka narrowly winning the second match by two wickets, the team currently leads the series 1-0. Sri Lanka’s triumph in the series was sealed with a commanding eight-wicket win, largely due to Hasaranga’s dominant performance and skipper Kusal Mendis’ unbeaten 66 runs.

In the arena of international cricket, the game between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe served as a platform for Hasaranga’s remarkable comeback. His exceptional bowling performance not only set new records but also played a crucial role in securing a series victory for Sri Lanka.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

