Wanindu Hasaranga’s Remarkable Comeback: Career-Best 7-19 Against Zimbabwe

In a gripping return to the international cricket scene, Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga crafted a career-best performance with 7-19 against Zimbabwe. In spite of two rain disruptions that curtailed the One Day International (ODI) to 27 overs per side, Hasaranga’s exceptional bowling prowess was vital in dismissing Zimbabwe for a meager 96 runs in the series decider in Colombo.

A Turnaround After the Rain

Zimbabwe had begun the match on a high note, with their openers accumulating 43 runs for the first wicket. However, the game took a dramatic turn after the first rain break. Hasaranga, introduced to the bowling attack post-interruption, claimed the wicket of opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano with his sixth ball. The leg-spinner then continued his assault, taking two more wickets in his next over, leading to Zimbabwe’s collapse to 47-3.

Hasaranga’s Record-Breaking Performance

There was no respite for the visitors as Hasaranga went on to secure his fourth five-wicket haul in ODI cricket, dismissing the tail end of the batting lineup. His 7 wicket haul established a new record at R. Premadasa Stadium, exceeding Angelo Mathews’ previous record of 6-20 against India in 2009. Hasaranga’s figures also stand as the second-best ODI bowling performance by a Sri Lankan, following Chaminda Vaas’ 8-19.

Sri Lanka’s Series Victory

With the first match of the three-match series being abandoned due to rain and Sri Lanka narrowly winning the second match by two wickets, the team currently leads the series 1-0. Sri Lanka’s triumph in the series was sealed with a commanding eight-wicket win, largely due to Hasaranga’s dominant performance and skipper Kusal Mendis’ unbeaten 66 runs.

In the arena of international cricket, the game between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe served as a platform for Hasaranga’s remarkable comeback. His exceptional bowling performance not only set new records but also played a crucial role in securing a series victory for Sri Lanka.