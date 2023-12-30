Wanindu Hasaranga Appointed Sri Lanka’s T20I Captain; Kusal Mendis to Lead ODI Side

In a strategic reshuffle, Sri Lanka Cricket has announced the appointment of all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga as the captain of their Twenty20 International (T20I) team. This decision is part of a restructuring process aimed at rejuvenating the national team’s leadership across different formats. Hasaranga, a key player known for his leg-spinning prowess and impactful lower-order batting, has been a mainstay in Sri Lanka’s team in recent times. The move to elevate him to a leadership role aims to capitalize on his on-field performance and strategic insights.

Hasaranga’s Rise to Prominence

Hasaranga’s rise to the T20I captaincy is a testament to his consistent performances and value to the team. He topped the wicket charts in the Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, evidencing his crucial role in Sri Lanka’s bowling line-up. His recent success in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023, where he scored 279 runs and claimed 19 wickets, further underscores his standout abilities.

Mendis to Helm ODI Side

Alongside Hasaranga’s appointment, experienced top-order batsman Kusal Mendis has been named the captain of the One Day International (ODI) side. Mendis is expected to bring his batting prowess and experience to bear as he takes the helm. Charith Asalanka has been appointed as the vice-captain, serving as deputy to both Hasaranga and Mendis.

A Bid to Revive Cricketing Fortunes

The leadership changes follow less than stellar performances by Sri Lanka in recent international fixtures, including a disappointing run in the World Cup. These changes, including the appointment of a new selection committee and cricket consultant Sanath Jayasuriya, are all aimed at revitalizing the team’s administration. The reshuffle is a concerted effort to build a team capable of competing effectively on the global stage, and these new appointments are a significant step in that direction.

The newly appointed leaders are set to make their debut in their respective roles in the upcoming series against Zimbabwe. The white-ball matches are scheduled to be played from January 6-18 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. As Sri Lanka Cricket embarks on this new era, the cricketing world will be watching closely to see if this fresh leadership can steer the team towards renewed success.