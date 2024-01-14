en English
Canada

Walter Murray Marauders Clinch Second BRIT Title After Three Decades

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Walter Murray Marauders Clinch Second BRIT Title After Three Decades

In a thrilling display of school basketball, the Walter Murray Marauders have clinched their second title at the Bedford Road Invitational Tournament (BRIT), marking their first championship victory since 1990. Delivering a stunning performance against the Holy Cross Crusaders, the Marauders seized a 73-65 victory, thereby etching their name in the annals of BRIT once again.

Triumphant Journey to the Title

The final game saw the Marauders establishing an early dominance with a 13-0 lead, courtesy of their proficiency in three-point shooting. They managed to maintain this lead throughout the game, showcasing their strategic superiority and gameplay acumen. Their road to the championship was paved with victories over formidable teams such as Brooks Composite and St. George’s of Vancouver, setting up their final showdown with Holy Cross.

A Special Moment for the Hawley Clan

Marauders’ head coach Scott Hawley, who was a part of the 1990 championship team, relished a moment of special significance as he was named coach of the tournament. Adding to the family’s joy was Scott’s son, Grade 10 student Zach Hawley, who earned the tournament MVP award. Zach’s exceptional performance throughout the tournament played a crucial role in helping the team shake off the disappointment of their previous year’s loss in the finals.

Recognizing Exceptional Talent

The tournament also recognized the extraordinary talent of other players. The list of tournament all-stars included Dillyn Morin of the Marauders, Kian Tyson and Moe Osman of Holy Cross, along with Dominic Aquino of St. George’s and Everson Harker from Raymond. The third-place game of the tournament was a nail-biter, with Raymond securing a win over St. George’s in a closely fought match, ending with a scoreline of 65-62.

Canada Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

