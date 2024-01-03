en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:12 am EST
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting

As the 2025 college football recruiting cycle gains momentum, Walter Hicks, a linebacker from Benton, is emerging as a promising yet under-the-radar prospect. Standing at an impressive 6 feet and weighing 220 pounds, Hicks’ physical stature is underlined by his strength and speed. He boasts a bench press max of 355 pounds, a squat max of 600 pounds, and a power clean max of 275 pounds. His speed is highlighted by a commendable 40-yard dash time in the low 4.7 seconds.

On-Field Performance and Athletic Attributes

Hicks’ performance on the field is as noteworthy as his physical prowess. His junior and sophomore years witnessed a consistent record of high tackles, sacks, tackles for loss, quarterback hurries, and fumble recoveries, some even resulting in touchdowns. His coach, Brad Harris, lavishes praise on Hicks for his strength, tackling skills, and instincts in both the run and pass game. Hicks’ athletic performance, coupled with his physical attributes, make him an attractive prospect for college teams in search of a reliable and impactful linebacker.

Interest from College Recruiters

His potential has not gone unnoticed, with Arkansas State, Central Arkansas, and various in-state Division II programs expressing interest in the emerging star. While the spotlight often shines on high-profile commitments like Bryce Underwood and Jett White, it’s players like Hicks who often prove to be invaluable assets for their teams. His combination of strength, speed, and on-field smarts positions him as a valuable prospect for any college football team.

Looking Ahead

As the recruiting cycle continues, Hicks’ physical prowess and on-field performance will undeniably make him a name to watch. His potential for growth and the depth of his skill set make him an exciting prospect in the world of college football. Given the early interest he’s generated, it’s clear that Hicks has the potential to make a significant impact at the next level.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund

By Salman Khan

Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window

By Salman Khan

Unpredicted Shift in Momentum: Pakistan's Last-Wicket Stand Leaves Sydney Test in the Balance

By Salman Khan

Thrilling Pac-12 College Basketball Matchups Set For This Thursday

By Salman Khan

A New Era for Dundee FC: Architects to Design Modern Stadium ...
@Sports · 1 min
A New Era for Dundee FC: Architects to Design Modern Stadium ...
heart comment 0
Free Fire’s Winterland Event Offers Free M1917 Crowned Conqueror Skin

By Salman Khan

Free Fire's Winterland Event Offers Free M1917 Crowned Conqueror Skin
Brenton Avdulla Eyes First Victory of 2024 at Happy Valley

By Salman Khan

Brenton Avdulla Eyes First Victory of 2024 at Happy Valley
High School Girls’ Basketball Round-Up: Victories, High Scores, and Unexpected Cancellations

By Salman Khan

High School Girls' Basketball Round-Up: Victories, High Scores, and Unexpected Cancellations
High School Boys’ Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Strategy

By Salman Khan

High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Strategy
Latest Headlines
World News
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
53 seconds
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
58 seconds
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
1 min
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
1 min
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
1 min
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
Unpredicted Shift in Momentum: Pakistan's Last-Wicket Stand Leaves Sydney Test in the Balance
1 min
Unpredicted Shift in Momentum: Pakistan's Last-Wicket Stand Leaves Sydney Test in the Balance
Political Row Erupts in Hyndburn over Leisure Trust Grant
1 min
Political Row Erupts in Hyndburn over Leisure Trust Grant
Madhya Pradesh CM Acts Against Misbehaving Collector: An Affirmation of Respect for the Deprived
1 min
Madhya Pradesh CM Acts Against Misbehaving Collector: An Affirmation of Respect for the Deprived
Former Senator Joe Lieberman Criticizes Obama and Biden Administrations Over Iran
1 min
Former Senator Joe Lieberman Criticizes Obama and Biden Administrations Over Iran
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app