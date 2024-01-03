Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting

As the 2025 college football recruiting cycle gains momentum, Walter Hicks, a linebacker from Benton, is emerging as a promising yet under-the-radar prospect. Standing at an impressive 6 feet and weighing 220 pounds, Hicks’ physical stature is underlined by his strength and speed. He boasts a bench press max of 355 pounds, a squat max of 600 pounds, and a power clean max of 275 pounds. His speed is highlighted by a commendable 40-yard dash time in the low 4.7 seconds.

On-Field Performance and Athletic Attributes

Hicks’ performance on the field is as noteworthy as his physical prowess. His junior and sophomore years witnessed a consistent record of high tackles, sacks, tackles for loss, quarterback hurries, and fumble recoveries, some even resulting in touchdowns. His coach, Brad Harris, lavishes praise on Hicks for his strength, tackling skills, and instincts in both the run and pass game. Hicks’ athletic performance, coupled with his physical attributes, make him an attractive prospect for college teams in search of a reliable and impactful linebacker.

Interest from College Recruiters

His potential has not gone unnoticed, with Arkansas State, Central Arkansas, and various in-state Division II programs expressing interest in the emerging star. While the spotlight often shines on high-profile commitments like Bryce Underwood and Jett White, it’s players like Hicks who often prove to be invaluable assets for their teams. His combination of strength, speed, and on-field smarts positions him as a valuable prospect for any college football team.

Looking Ahead

As the recruiting cycle continues, Hicks’ physical prowess and on-field performance will undeniably make him a name to watch. His potential for growth and the depth of his skill set make him an exciting prospect in the world of college football. Given the early interest he’s generated, it’s clear that Hicks has the potential to make a significant impact at the next level.