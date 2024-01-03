en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Walsall Manager Mat Sadler Reinforces Importance of Maher and Foulkes Amidst Injury Spate

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:43 am EST
Walsall Manager Mat Sadler Reinforces Importance of Maher and Foulkes Amidst Injury Spate

Walsall manager Mat Sadler has reasserted his commitment to players Ronan Maher and Joe Foulkes, stating they are vital to his strategy for the ongoing season. Despite Maher’s minimal starts since his return from a loan at Rushall Olympic, Sadler commended his readiness to play and his strategic decisions related to his substitution timings.

Walsall Battling Injuries

The team is currently grappling with a series of injuries, putting Oisin McEntee on the sidelines for an anticipated three months. Other players, including Ryan Stirk, Ross Tierney, Joe Riley, Jamille Matt, and Aramide Oteh, are expected to recover from their injuries and return to the field this month. Freddie Draper’s health status is still under evaluation after his premature exit from a recent match. These injuries might open up more opportunities for Maher to step up in January.

Young Players to Step Up

Similarly, Foulkes, who has not set foot on the pitch since a November match against Forest Green, remains a substitute but is being primed for a potential inclusion. Sadler is adamant that both young players are ready to pitch in as required, underlining the team’s depth and preparedness.

Change in Team Composition

In other news, Marvellous Onabirekhanlen, an 18-year-old forward, has parted ways with Walsall following the expiration of his contract.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pakistan Dominates Day 1 of Third Test Against Australia

By Salman Khan

Rian O'Neill: A Rising Star in Armagh Football

By Salman Khan

The 2003 All-Ireland Final: Peter Canavan's Triumph with Tyrone

By Salman Khan

Youngstown State Penguins vs Northern Kentucky Norse: A Horizon League Showdown

By Salman Khan

Armagh Gears Up for 2021 Allianz Football League: A Sneak Peek into th ...
@Ireland · 2 mins
Armagh Gears Up for 2021 Allianz Football League: A Sneak Peek into th ...
heart comment 0
NORAD Santa Tracker: A Beloved Tradition; Sports Update and College Football Playoffs Preview

By Salman Khan

NORAD Santa Tracker: A Beloved Tradition; Sports Update and College Football Playoffs Preview
Elon Phoenix Seeks Breakthrough Against Undefeated William & Mary Tribe

By Salman Khan

Elon Phoenix Seeks Breakthrough Against Undefeated William & Mary Tribe
Erling Haaland Spotted in Dubai Amidst Recovery, New Year’s Celebration

By Salman Khan

Erling Haaland Spotted in Dubai Amidst Recovery, New Year's Celebration
John Alexander Calls for Revision of Medical Timeout Rules in Tennis

By Salman Khan

John Alexander Calls for Revision of Medical Timeout Rules in Tennis
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan Dominates Day 1 of Third Test Against Australia
32 seconds
Pakistan Dominates Day 1 of Third Test Against Australia
2024 Presidential Race: Haley v/s DeSantis Ad Wars Heat Up Amidst Unresolved 2023 Political Tasks
45 seconds
2024 Presidential Race: Haley v/s DeSantis Ad Wars Heat Up Amidst Unresolved 2023 Political Tasks
Lizzie Williamson: A Dance with Depression and the Road Back to Fitness
53 seconds
Lizzie Williamson: A Dance with Depression and the Road Back to Fitness
Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Hidden Threat to Skin Health
59 seconds
Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Hidden Threat to Skin Health
Cambridge Study Reveals Nearly Half of Teenagers Feel Addicted to Social Media
1 min
Cambridge Study Reveals Nearly Half of Teenagers Feel Addicted to Social Media
Rian O'Neill: A Rising Star in Armagh Football
2 mins
Rian O'Neill: A Rising Star in Armagh Football
The 2003 All-Ireland Final: Peter Canavan's Triumph with Tyrone
2 mins
The 2003 All-Ireland Final: Peter Canavan's Triumph with Tyrone
Surge in Abuse Cases against Ambulance Staff in East England
2 mins
Surge in Abuse Cases against Ambulance Staff in East England
Youngstown State Penguins vs Northern Kentucky Norse: A Horizon League Showdown
2 mins
Youngstown State Penguins vs Northern Kentucky Norse: A Horizon League Showdown
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
38 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app