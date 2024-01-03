Walsall Manager Mat Sadler Reinforces Importance of Maher and Foulkes Amidst Injury Spate

Walsall manager Mat Sadler has reasserted his commitment to players Ronan Maher and Joe Foulkes, stating they are vital to his strategy for the ongoing season. Despite Maher’s minimal starts since his return from a loan at Rushall Olympic, Sadler commended his readiness to play and his strategic decisions related to his substitution timings.

Walsall Battling Injuries

The team is currently grappling with a series of injuries, putting Oisin McEntee on the sidelines for an anticipated three months. Other players, including Ryan Stirk, Ross Tierney, Joe Riley, Jamille Matt, and Aramide Oteh, are expected to recover from their injuries and return to the field this month. Freddie Draper’s health status is still under evaluation after his premature exit from a recent match. These injuries might open up more opportunities for Maher to step up in January.

Young Players to Step Up

Similarly, Foulkes, who has not set foot on the pitch since a November match against Forest Green, remains a substitute but is being primed for a potential inclusion. Sadler is adamant that both young players are ready to pitch in as required, underlining the team’s depth and preparedness.

Change in Team Composition

In other news, Marvellous Onabirekhanlen, an 18-year-old forward, has parted ways with Walsall following the expiration of his contract.