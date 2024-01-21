Wallace Lady Wildcats Face Defeat in RPAC Tournament's First Round

In a high-stakes face-off during the RPAC tournament's opening round, the Wallace Lady Wildcats grappled with a formidable challenge, succumbing to a 60-43 defeat by Paxton. The Saturday match unfolded with Paxton seizing an early lead, concluding the first quarter with an assertive 16-9 on the scoreboard. As the game progressed, Paxton continued its dominance into the second quarter, expanding their lead to a decisive 33-16 by the halftime break.

Persistent Pushback and Unyielding Spirit

Despite the odds stacked against them, Wallace held their ground in the second half, demonstrating a more balanced performance. However, their efforts could not dent Paxton's lead significantly. One of Wallace's standout performers, Kendyl Flaming, made a notable contribution to the Wildcats' score, matching the game's top scorer, Paxton's Jacelyn Jorgensen, with 15 points.

Flaming's Performance: A Silver Lining

Flaming's performance was a bright spot in the Wildcats' challenging game, as she not only scored 15 points, but also secured eight rebounds, marking the first time this season that she achieved this feat. Despite her commendable efforts, the match ended in the Wildcats' fourth consecutive defeat, pushing their overall record down to 5-11.

Looking Ahead: A New Challenge

Following this setback, the Wildcats are slated to square off against Maxwell in the consolation bracket. Maxwell, boasting a 6-9 record, will host the game on the upcoming Monday. As the Wildcats look to dust off their defeat, a fresh challenge awaits them, promising another intense clash on the court.