Shiv Nadar University Chennai Opens Admissions for 2024-25: Details Inside Shiv Nadar University, Chennai, has officially announced the commencement of admissions for its undergraduate courses for the 2024-25 academic year. The gateway to gaining admission into the prestigious institution is the Shiv Nadar University Common Entrance Examination (SNUCEE) 2024, a computer-based offline test that will be conducted across India. Admission Details and Exemptions Interestingly, the

Rishabh Pant Opens Up About Pressure, Comparisons with Dhoni, and His Cricket Journey Indian wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant, has candidly opened up about the intense pressure he faced early in his career due to the inevitable comparisons with cricket legend, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The young sportsperson revealed that the expectations weighed so heavily on him that he often found himself grappling with anxiety, even to the point of

Dazzling Winners of European Wildlife Photography Competition Unveiled When the German Society for Nature Photography announced its competition, it sparked the interest of over 1,000 professional photographers from 36 countries, resulting in a staggering 19,000 entries. This prestigious event attracted a diverse range of submissions, each competing across eight categories that celebrated the magnificence and variety of nature and wildlife around the globe.