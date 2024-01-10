Walla Walla Public Schools Proposes Two Levies for Upcoming Ballot

In an effort to maintain and enhance educational quality, Walla Walla Public Schools in Washington has put forth two levy proposals to appear on the ballot on February 13. These levies aim to fund programs and initiatives not covered by state funding, ensuring the enrichment of student experiences and the upkeep of facilities.

Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Learning Levy

The first proposal is the Replacement Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) Learning Levy. This levy is intended to support extracurricular activities such as athletics and music that add value to the educational experience. In addition, the levy will also fund essential services including health services, facility maintenance, and the integration of classroom technology, thereby creating a conducive environment for learning.

It’s crucial to note that the EP&O levy is not a new tax. Instead, it maintains the same rate as the one approved in 2020, thereby ensuring no additional financial burden on taxpayers while guaranteeing the continuity of key educational programs and services.

Outdoor Athletic and Activity Capital Levy

The second proposal is the Outdoor Athletic and Activity Capital Levy. This levy is targeted at upgrading the outdoor athletic and activity facilities at Garrison Middle School, Pioneer Middle School, and Walla Walla High School. The aim is to provide students with top-tier facilities that not only enhance their athletic experiences but also contribute to their overall development.

The Outdoor Athletic and Activity Capital Levy is designed to be short-term, spanning six years. It carries an estimated cost of approximately $3 per $100,000 of assessed property value. This translates to about $9 per month for a home valued at $300,000, a modest investment in the future of the community’s youth.

For those seeking detailed information about each levy, the Walla Walla Public Schools’ website provides comprehensive insights. It’s an invitation for all stakeholders to understand the intended impact of these levies and make an informed decision come February 13.